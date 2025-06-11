Average house prices ‘have doubled in some UK locations over past 20 years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average UK house price has surged by 74% or more than £150,000 over the past 20 years, according to a property website.

Across the past two decades, the typical property value has risen from £113,900 to £268,200, Zoopla said.

The website said that sharp rises in property values in some locations could mean some people find themselves priced out of the places where they grew up.

London has seen average house prices more than double (a 119% increase) over the past 20 years.

The South East and eastern England have also seen a particularly big jump in house prices, with average property values rising by 87% in both regions over the past 20 years.

By contrast, house prices in the north-east of England have risen by 39% during the period.

In Blackpool in Lancashire, average house prices have increased by 26% over the past 20 years, and in Sunderland in Tyne and Wear they have risen by 22%.

Meanwhile in Kensington and Chelsea (a 124% increase) in London, Elmbridge (a 110% rise) in Surrey, and St Albans in Hertfordshire (a 108% uplift), average property values have more than doubled over the past two decades.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “If you grew up in north-east England, bought in London and are now returning to your roots, you’re in luck.

“You will get significantly more bang for your buck and the equity accumulated means your mortgage could be wiped out altogether.

“The gap between the capital and the rest of the country has narrowed in recent years as more affordable parts of the UK have seen stronger house price growth. The squeeze in London means more buyers are looking beyond the M25, and that often includes locations where they have roots, a trend that was accelerated by the pandemic and shifting work patterns.”

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, which has affordability tools on its website, said: “Our latest analysis certainly brings to light the profound impact that two decades of house price growth has had on the dream of ‘returning home’.

“UK house prices have soared by 74% since 2005, making that nostalgic return financially unattainable for many, especially in hotspots in the South East and eastern England.

“However, the picture is far from uniform across the UK. Our data shows that while some areas have seen dramatic increases, house prices have risen slowly, in line with incomes in northern regions. This means that for some, the dream of returning to their roots might be much more attainable than they think.”

Zoopla used its house price index, comparing the difference between average house prices in April 2025 and April 2024, as part of its research.

It also commissioned an Opinium survey among 2,000 people across the UK in June, which indicated that more than half (52%) would consider moving back to the location where they grew up.

Toby Leek, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, said: “Rural and picturesque areas across the county are popular destinations that many people choose to move to, especially those that are looking for a quiet escape, such as certain coastal locations. However, this sometimes comes with a bigger price tag.

“As places increase in popularity, this raises house prices to levels that mean many current or ex-locals who may wish to move back to their home towns where they grew up could find it hard to afford to purchase a home. It also has the potential to be extremely challenging for people to migrate around the locality as well, due to higher prices.”

Here are the increases in average house prices over the past 20 years, according to Zoopla. Figures show the average house price in 2025 followed by the average house price in 2005 and the percentage increase over the past 20 years:

London, £534,400, £244,200, 119%

South East, £385,400, £206,100, 87%

Eastern England, £337,500, £180,600, 87%

South West, £312,000, £179,300, 74%

East Midlands, £231,000, £136,100, 70%

West Midlands, £233,700, £139,800, 67%

Wales, £206,500, £125,600, 64%

Scotland, £168,000, £103,100, 63%

Northern Ireland, £184,200, £113,400, 62%

North West, £200,800, £126,300, 59%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £190,400, £121,200, 57%

North East, £146,400, £115,800, 26%

Here are the local authority areas with the biggest house price increases over the past 20 years in each region or nation, according to Zoopla. Figures show average house prices in 2025 followed by average house prices in 2005 and the percentage increase (figures for Northern Ireland were not included):

London, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,130,400, £504,000, 124%

South East, Elmbridge, £712,700, £338,800, 110%

Eastern England, St Albans, £622,100, £298,600, 108%

South West, Cotswold, £458,800, £255,700, 79%

North West, Trafford, £349,300, £196,100, 78%

East Midlands, South Northamptonshire, £381,600, £214,300, 78%

Scotland, Edinburgh, £276,800, £160,100, 73%

Wales, Monmouthshire, £335,800, £197,500, 70%

West Midlands, Stratford-on-Avon, £382,000, £225,800, 69%

Yorkshire and the Humber, Harrogate, £349,300, £216,000, 62%

North East, Northumberland, £189,800, £136,900, 39%

Here are the local authority areas with the lowest house price increases over the past 20 years in each region or nation, according to Zoopla. Figures show average house prices in 2025 followed by average house prices in 2005 and the percentage increase (figures for Northern Ireland were not included):

London, Barking and Dagenham, £338,000, £165,000, 105%

Eastern England, Great Yarmouth, £187,700, £105,900, 77%

Wales, Blaenau Gwent, £133,700, £80,100, 67%

South East, Southampton, £225,500, £138,500, 63%

West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent, £136,400, £86,800, 57%

South West, Plymouth, £207,200, £133,000, 56%

East Midlands, Lincoln, £175,200, £113,000, 55%

Yorkshire and the Humber, Hull, £115,100, £77,000, 49%

Scotland, East Ayrshire, £109,500, £79,500, 38%

North West, Blackpool, £124,300, £98,400, 26%

North East, Sunderland, £124,000, £101,600, 22%