Palestine Action to be banned after break-in at RAF base

Christopher McKeon
Friday 20 June 2025 13:36 EDT
Palestine Action published video footage of two people vandalising planes at RAF Brize Norton (Palestine Action via PA)
Palestine Action published video footage of two people vandalising planes at RAF Brize Norton (Palestine Action via PA) (PA Media)

The Home Secretary is preparing to ban Palestine Action following the group’s vandalism of two planes at an RAF base, the PA news agency understands.

Yvette Cooper has decided to proscribe the group, making it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action.

The decision comes after the group posted footage online showing two people inside the base at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The clip shows one person riding an electric scooter up to an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker and appearing to spray paint into its jet engine.

The incident is being also investigated by counter terror police.

The Home Secretary has the power to proscribe an organisation under the Terrorism Act of 2000 if she believes it is “concerned in terrorism”.

Proscription will require Ms Cooper to lay an order in Parliament, which must then be debated and approved by both MPs and peers.

