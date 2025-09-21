UK to push peace plan at UN summit dominated by Palestine recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will use the UN General Assembly to push for international backing of a framework for peace in the Middle East, following its recognition of a Palestinian state.

The question of Palestinian statehood is likely to dominate the gathering of world leaders in New York in the coming days.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the historic if largely symbolic move on Sunday, saying it was intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

Australia, Canada and Portugal made similar announcements, while France is expected to formally recognise Palestine on Monday at the UN.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she will use the summit to address civilian suffering in war-ravaged Gaza and seek to strengthen “the international consensus on our pathway for peace in the Middle East”.

She will hold bilateral meetings to advance elements of the plan, including transitional governance and security measures to ensure Hamas has no role in the future governance of Gaza, according to the Foreign Office.

The UK Government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 2023.

But the UK believes the move is necessary to safeguard the prospect of a lasting two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, with Israel existing alongside a Palestinian state.

Several countries are expected to join about 150 others in recognising Palestinian statehood at UN meetings, to revive the waning cause of a two-state solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia from Monday.

But this will likely prompt a fierce backlash from Israel and its key ally the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the UK move “absurd” and “simply a reward for terrorism”, while US President Donald Trump said it was “rewarding Hamas”.

Families of hostages held in Gaza called it a “betrayal of humanity and a move that rewards Hamas while 48 hostages remain in captivity”.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi reportedly hailed the UK, Canada and Australia’s move as a victory for “the justice of our cause”.

In an effort to counter that criticism, Sir Keir said Hamas was a “brutal terror organisation” and confirmed plans to ratchet up sanctions on the group.

“Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision,” he said.

But with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalating and Israel pushing ahead with settlements in the West Bank, Sir Keir said “the hope of a two-state solution is fading” but “we cannot let that light go out”.

Ms Cooper said: “At this moment of intense global instability and conflict, UK diplomacy and leadership has never been more important.

“Innocent civilians are suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.

“Countries worldwide are dealing with high levels of migration including displaced and trafficked people.

“And climate change is not just a future threat to our survival, but a source of chaos and suffering across every continent today.

“This week at the UN General Assembly we will be pursuing progress across all those challenges, in particular by strengthening the international consensus on our pathway for peace in the Middle East, and our coalition against Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

She will represent the UK alongside Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who said his focus would be on “ending conflict and shaping AI for the common good”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey criticised Sir Keir’s absence at the summit.

He said: “The Prime Minister should not be missing in action from Britain’s historic recognition of Palestinian statehood just because he’s worried about upsetting Donald Trump.”