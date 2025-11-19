People putting off getting potential cancer symptoms checked, charity warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are putting off getting potential cancer symptoms checked because of a lack of GP appointments or believing their issue may not be serious, according to a poll.

Cancer Research UK surveyed 6,844 people via YouGov in the UK to understand what prevented people getting help the last time they spotted something that could have been a sign of cancer.

The top reasons were thinking it would be difficult to get an appointment (cited by 53% of people), finding it difficult to get an appointment (47%), not thinking the symptom would be anything serious (44%) and deciding they could manage the symptom themselves (43%).

Some 43% said they found it difficult to get an appointment with a particular healthcare professional while 40% did not want to be seen as making a fuss.

Overall, 37% also thought their symptom was related to an existing illness, condition or life change, 37% did not want a remote appointment and 37% said they had other things to worry about.

Cancer Research UK has trained Tesco pharmacists to help spot possible signs and symptoms of cancer and enable patients to speak to pharmacists in private if they need to.

Pharmacists will be able to offer guidance on taking the next steps and booking a GP appointment if needed.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “Nearly one in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime.

“Spotting cancer early can make all the difference, so it’s incredibly important that people get the support they need when they notice something that’s not right for them.

“That’s why we’ve joined forces with Tesco, to make it easier for people to talk to a professional about any concerns, and ultimately, to help diagnose cancers earlier and save lives.”

Tom Lye, Tesco health and wellness category director, said: “We know how many barriers there can be in day-to-day life around getting health concerns checked out.

“Customers can quickly and easily see a pharmacist at one of over 350 Tesco Pharmacies.

“Informed by their specialist Cancer Research UK training, pharmacists can have a confidential conversation about any worrying symptoms which could support customers in getting an earlier cancer diagnosis.”

Steve Browne, 59, from London, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012 aged 45.

Mr Browne, who lives with his wife and has three grown-up children, had experienced intermittent bleeding and stomach pain for several months before his diagnosis.

He initially ignored his symptoms, as he had been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome many years previously, but eventually did go to his GP.

He said: “We need a kick to get checked out, and my wife was the one who sent me to the doctor after I told her all my symptoms.

“I was lucky as the cancer was caught early and it had not spread. I needed surgery but did not have to have chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

“I spent some time at home recovering from the surgery, supported by my family and started a phased return to my work as a surveyor just a few months later.

“If there is one message that I would like to share it would be that early diagnosis is so important. So if you notice something that’s not right for you, just make sure you talk to a health professional about it.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “The NHS is seeing and treating record numbers of people for cancer, with more people diagnosed at an earlier stage than ever before.

“I know that coming forward for a potential check for cancer can be daunting but it could save your life.

“So, if you notice any unusual changes in your health or have any concerns about potential cancer symptoms, please contact your GP, pharmacist or another healthcare professional as soon as possible.”