Work to recover Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht paused after diver’s death

Work to recover tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht in Sicily has paused after a diver died.

The man, believed to be a diver for Dutch firm SMIT Salvage, died during underwater work on Friday and an investigation will look into what happened.

The vessel Bayesian was due to be raised from the seabed within two weeks.

Marcus Cave of British firm TMC Marine, which is overseeing salvage efforts, said on Saturday: “Yesterday’s tragedy has been felt by all involved in this project, and the priority right now is the family of this expert, specialist diver, who was well liked and indeed loved by all involved in the project.

“This pause in operations will enable thorough investigations to be completed into this tragic accident. It will also help us to mourn and regroup.

“We are extremely saddened by yesterday’s tragedy. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. Salvage operations at sea always carry an element of risk.

“The salvage team is providing full cooperation to the authorities in their investigations.”

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island on August 19.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to the fishing village Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation, which began earlier this week.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the firm to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.