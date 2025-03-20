Bar worker died after suffering ‘trauma wound’ caused by pet dog, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman whose death triggered a murder injury was found at her partner’s home with a severe facial trauma wound said to have been caused by one of three pet dogs, a inquest has heard.

Bar worker Grace Gardner, 21, whose body was later found to contain traces of a synthetic opioid, was pronounced dead on April 23 last year after paramedics were called to an address on Wassell Drive, Bewdley, Worcestershire.

The first day of a two-day inquest at Worcestershire Coroner’s Court in Stourport heard evidence from Ms Gardner’s partner, pub doorman Reece Wilkes, who told the court he woke up in bed to see a “cut” on her face as she was being licked by his family’s pet lurcher.

In separate evidence, Mr Wilkes’s mother, Maria Wilkes, said she had dialled 999 and performed CPR, having seen tablets on the floor which she told operators she believed had been consumed by Ms Gardner and possibly by the dog.

Members of Ms Gardner’s family attended the hearing on Thursday as Mr Wilkes, 27, said he met her several weeks previously at a bar in Kidderminster, leading to her “staying over” at his home for a number of weeks.

He told the inquest Ms Gardner had been fine around the dogs and that he was not aware that she had taken tablets or any other drugs, although he had seen her smoke cannabis.

As he began his evidence, assistant coroner Deborah Lakin told Mr Wilkes he had a right not to incriminate himself and that she could not force him to answer questions.

Mr Wilkes told the coroner he was not sure if he had concerns for Ms Gardner’s mental health and did not remember her making comments about self-harm.

Asked what he had seen when he woke up to find Ms Gardner next to him, Mr Wilkes said: “I just noticed her laying next to me.

“I just seen her (the lurcher) licking round her forehead.”

Mr Wilkes said he immediately screamed for help from his mother, who made a 27-minute 999 call for assistance, while he was in shock and “just panicked”.

He said he was not aware of a smell of ammonia, within the property and also noted to be on his and Ms Gardner’s clothing.

The inquest was told Mr Wilkes, now of no fixed address, gave a statement to police while he was “under suspicion” of murder, saying he loved Ms Gardner “to bits” and had not caused her any injury.

Toxicology evidence put before the court showed the presence of a synthetic opioid described as in court as “street benzos” and said to have a sedative and amnesic effect, while Ms Gardner was also believed to have “taken or been exposed to” cocaine.

Paramedics found Ms Gardner dead in a “cluttered and dirty” bedroom after arriving at about 5.05pm, and heard a dog “barking and making crying noises” from behind a bedroom door.

Mr Wilkes’s mother, who was renting the property in Wassell Drive, said she had got to know Ms Gardner quite well and had never seen any evidence of her cutting herself or self-harm.

She also said she had never seen Ms Gardner take any drugs other than cannabis.

Ms Wilkes said she ran to her son’s room after he called out, and had then taken instructions from the operator after seeing what the inquest heard was a “non-trivial” extent of tissue loss.

She told the inquest that what she had seen was “very traumatic” and said of Ms Gardner: “She had got a laceration to the side of her face. I thought, like, one of the dogs had done it.”

During the 999 call, the inquest heard, Ms Wilkes had mentioned yellow and blue tablets she had seen on the bedroom floor and said “I think one of the dogs has done it. She’s been taking something. I’m not sure whether the dog has ate it as well”.

The coroner asked Ms Wilkes: “Had you ever seen those tablets before, either on the floor or anywhere else?”

Ms Wilkes replied: “No.”

The witness, who was also arrested and then released with no further action, provided police with a statement, the court heard, saying she vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Former West Mercia Pc Edward Maher told the court in a statement: “I entered the premises, which I describe as being in a squalid state.

“I spoke with Reece and Maria briefly. He appeared more upset out of the two. It was generally along the lines of ‘I can’t believe what has happened’.”

The inquest continues.