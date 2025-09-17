Flight delays by major airlines are worse than before pandemic – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flight delays for six airlines with major UK operations are worse than before the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Analysis by consumer group Which? found British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, Tui and Wizz Air were less punctual in the 12 months to the end of April than in 2019, before the virus crisis began.

Tui had the worst performance out of the airlines included in the research, which was based on Civil Aviation Authority data.

Just 59.2% of the carrier’s UK departures took off within 15 minutes of the schedule in 2024/25, down from 67.2% in 2019.

Airlines have blamed air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages and industrial action for causing much of the disruption to their flights.

European air traffic management body Eurocontrol has said the number of ATC officers in some parts of the network is 10-20% below what is needed to manage demand.

UK ATC provider Nats insists it is fully staffed.

Airlines are not required to pay out compensation for delays outside their control – such as ATC issues – and in some instances it can be difficult for passengers to find out the true cause of disruption.

Here is the percentage of UK departures within 15 minutes of the schedule for six airlines in 2024/25 and 2019:

– British Airways: 68.7% in 2024/25, 71.5% in 2019.– Jet2: 68.0% in 2024/25, 81.8% in 2019.– EasyJet: 67.8% in 2024/25, 70.6% in 2019.– Ryanair: 66.5% in 2024/25, 77.8% in 2019.– Wizz Air: 66.0% in 2024/25, 66.8% in 2019.– Tui: 59.2% in 2024/25, 67.2% in 2019.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Our analysis shows that many airlines are less punctual than before the pandemic, which will come as no surprise to those travellers who have experienced delays.

“Airlines need to improve how they communicate with and support passengers during delays, ensuring they inform travellers about their right to claim compensation.

“Thousands of travellers could be entitled to compensation if they have faced delays, so it is always worth putting a claim in with your airline and escalating the complaint if it refuses to pay compensation.”

Tui said punctuality is a high priority but ensuring flights are not cancelled is “even more important” as holidaymakers “want to fly to their destination”.

EasyJet said it does “all possible” to minimise delays, while Wizz Air said some delays are outside its control and it does “whatever we can to avoid cancellations”.

British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair declined to comment.