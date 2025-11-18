NHS could reach ‘breaking point’ amid rise in emergency lung issues – charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hospitals are at risk of becoming “overwhelmed” due a significant rise in people needing urgent help with lung conditions, a charity has warned.

Asthma and Lung UK said that over the last two years alone, there has been a 23% increase in emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions – such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The charity said patients are not getting “consistent” care throughout the year and warned of a spike in people needing emergency help during the winter.

It said there are now “regular” winter crises due to “dismal” delivery of routine care for patients with these conditions.

Between April 2024 and March 2025 there were 2,268,865 emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions in England, compared to 1,841,010 between April 2022 and March 2023, a rise of 427,855.

Further analysis of official NHS data, provided to the charity by HSJ Information, suggests that last winter emergency admissions for people with respiratory conditions spiked in December last winter.

It said that last winter there were 1.1 million hospital admissions for people with a breathing emergency.

Meanwhile, it also highlighted the number of “bounceback” hospital admissions – where people are sent home after seeking emergency care, only to end back up in A&E within a month – with 405,000 of these re-admissions between April 2024 and March 2025.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “Failure to give consistent year-round care to people with lung conditions is pushing the NHS to breaking point with too many A&E admissions that could have been avoided.

“Our analysis shows that tragically the situation is getting worse not better. This must change.

“Winter is the worst time of year for people with lung conditions and hospitals are at risk of becoming overwhelmed as a result with flu levels already higher than expected and this year it is predicted to be the worst outbreak for a decade.”

She went on: “We need to ensure that across the NHS people with lung conditions get the care they need throughout the year.

“Right now, delivery of the routine basics is dismal resulting in these regular winter crises.”

Patient Tamzin Usher, 25, from Durham, regularly needs hospital help as viruses and cold weather trigger her severe asthma.

“In recent years I have had to be admitted to hospital several times,” she said.

“I have had pneumonia twice, most recently in April this year, when I ended up being admitted to intensive care and had to have IV antibiotics.

“Winter is the worst time for me as cold weather affects me badly.

“I am also very susceptible to picking up viruses, so I tend to get a lot more chest infections, which usually lead to an emergency hospital admission for me.

“There have been times when I have struggled to get a GP appointment or had to wait to see a specialist when my asthma symptoms have started to get worse, and it doesn’t help.

“I don’t think I’d end up being hospitalised as much if I could get the care I needed quicker whenever my asthma did flare up, so I could manage it better without having to call for an ambulance.”

The charity is calling on the Government to produce a national strategy for respiratory illness.

“Only with a national focus is the situation likely to change, reducing hospital admissions and saving people’s lives,” Ms Sleet added.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, a consultant in respiratory and intensive care, added: “Respiratory diseases are a major driver of hospital admissions, and the sharp rise in both admissions and readmissions reflects a health system and a medical workforce under immense strain.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Winter can be especially tough for people living with lung conditions, which is why we are working closely with local NHS teams to make sure people who are at greatest risk can get the care they need to manage their health and avoid hospital admissions.

“Conditions like asthma and COPD also make people more vulnerable to flu and other viruses, which can have serious consequences for their health – that’s why we urge everyone, especially those at risk, to get their flu jab as it’s the best way to protect themselves and their families this winter.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson added: “We recognise the pressure respiratory illnesses place on the NHS, particularly during winter months.

“That is why we started preparing for winter this year earlier than ever before – stress-testing local hospital plans, ramping up vaccination programmes, and making sure every part of the system is ready to keep patients flowing safely through hospitals.

“We have delivered millions more GP appointments in the last year and there are record numbers of GPs helping patients receive quicker care in the community – reducing the need for emergency hospital admissions.

“Our 10 year health plan is shifting the NHS from hospital to community, from sickness to prevention, to ensure people with respiratory conditions get the support they need earlier, closer to home.”