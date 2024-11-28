Winter fuel payments begin to arrive in bank accounts – what pensioners need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pensioners have started receiving winter fuel payments for the year, with eligible pensioners set to receive £200-300 in their bank accounts from 25 November.

In previous years, all pensioners would receive the payment every winter to help towards cold weather heating costs. Now, it will only be paid to pensioners who are claiming pension credit.

The move has been criticised by campaigners for older people and money experts, including Martin Lewis. They say the threshold is too low and rigid, meaning around two million vulnerable pensioners are at risk of losing out on the payment.

Labour has defended the move, with the chancellor saying it was not a decision she wanted to make but that it would help shore up the government’s finances in the long run. Others have argued that it will also mean millions of well-off pensioners will no longer get payments they weren’t in need of.

The key change is that pensioners (aged 66 and over) must now be eligible for – and claiming – pension credit to receive the winter fuel payment. There are several criteria that must be met for this – here’s what you need to know:

How to receive the winter fuel payment

To receive the winter fuel payment, you must successfully apply for pension credit. This is a benefit for pensioners whose weekly income is below a certain amount. It will top up this income to:

£218.15 a week if you’re single

£332.95 jointly a week if you have a partner

This means that anyone in receipt of the full rate of new State Pension (£221.20 a week) is ineligible. You will also generally be ineligible if you’re income is just a few pounds higher than the eligible thresholds.

However, you may still be eligible with a higher income if you have a disability, care for someone, or have high housing costs.

Having savings and investments under £10,000 also does not rule you out. But every £500 over this amount will be counted as £1 income a week by the DWP.

Everyone who believes they may be eligible should apply. Pension credit is described as a ‘passport benefit’ by welfare experts, granting a range of financial help.

Alongside the winter fuel payment, claiming pension credit can unlock housing benefit, support with mortgages, a free TV licence and help with NHS dental appointments. This can add up to thousands of pounds in additional support.

When is the deadline to apply for the winter fuel payment?

The deadline to apply for pension credit in time to receive the winter fuel payment is December 21.

While there is no deadline to apply for pension credit (applications are always open), this is the latest you can apply to receive the payment and have it backdated.

Be aware: even if your application is successful, it won’t be credited to you automatically as applications take time to process.

The DWP’s target is six to ten weeks but may be higher due to increased demand, so it’s advised that you apply as soon as possible.

To find out more details about pension credit and apply, visit the DWP’s website.