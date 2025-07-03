MP demands answers over travel chaos at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon’s local MP has demanded urgent action over travel chaos that left fans facing cancellations, delays and overcrowding.

Paul Kohler, the Labour MP for Wimbledon, posted a letter to X on Wednesday addressed to the Commissioner of Transport for London, raising concerns about repeated issues on the District Line, including signal failures and a fire alert at Southfields – the station closest to the All England Club.

He said the problems had severely affected the journeys of residents, commuters and visitors, warning: “Attendees are now being caught up in cancellations and delays.”

Mr Kohler said he had been told Wimbledon station was “very crowded” on Tuesday and called on TfL to outline what extra support is in place to keep services running smoothly during the rest of the tournament.

On Thursday, Campaign group Save Wimbledon Park, which opposes the All England Club’s expansion plans onto nearby parkland, said the tournament’s impact on the local area goes beyond the grounds themselves.

“We love the tennis – we do,” the group posted on X.

“But there is a real cost to being taken over, even for just two weeks a year.

“Streets are closed, bus routes diverted, parking a nightmare, tube travel ridiculous and traffic at gridlock.”

TfL has been approached for comment.

Despite the travel disruption earlier in the week, conditions have brightened up for day four of the Championships.

Sunshine and 24C temperatures returned to south-west London on Thursday, after rain caused delays and sent fans scrambling for umbrellas on Wednesday.

On Centre Court, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title as he faces British number three Dan Evans in the second round.

World number eight Iga Swiatek also returns to action, taking on American qualifier Caty McNally.

Number One Court hosts men’s top seed Jannik Sinner against Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic, before teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva plays Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Maria Sakkari will meet 2022 champion Elena Rybakina later in the day, while British hope Jack Draper faces a tough test against former US Open winner Marin Cilic.