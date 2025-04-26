Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie has died aged 88.

Lowrie, who appeared in the first episode of the soap in 1960 as the original bad body Dennis Tanner, died on Friday, his publicist Mario Renzullo said.

“My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88,” Mr Renzullo’s Saturday statement said.

“His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling.”

When the soap started more than six decades ago, Lowrie’s character was seen as a national heartthrob thanks to his roguish role.

Dennis was introduced as the son of Elsie Tanner, and moved in with his mother after being released from prison.

He left the Street in 1968, when he married Jenny Sutton and moved to Bristol, and did not return until 2011.

According to Mr Renzullo, Lowrie was presented in September 2011 with a certificate by the Guinness World Records for being the person with the longest gap between television appearances as the same character in the same show.

Dennis soon got back in touch with newsagent Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox), who was her sweetheart when she first appeared in the show in 1966, and they tied the knot when he came back.

He left the soap again in 2014, and was later killed off without making another appearance on screen.

Lowrie had originally auditioned for the role of Ken Barlow prior to the show’s launch, and appeared in the first episode at the age of 24.

William Roache was soon cast as Ken for the beginning of the soap, and became a regular sparring partner for Dennis.

Born in Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester, Lowrie’s mother saved for his fees to go to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in London after he left school.

After graduating three years later, he soon received his first parts in the West End, appearing with Dame Margaret Rutherford and Peggy Mount in the play Farewell, Farewell, Eugene.

He also appeared on Victoria Wood’s comedy shows, such as Victoria Wood’s All Day Breakfast, Victoria Wood, Pat and Margaret, Live In Your Own Room, We’d Quite Like To Apologise, Victoria Wood As Seen On TV, and Wood And Walters.

His later stage lead roles in the 2000s and 2010s included being in Dame Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, The Case Of The Frightened Lady and The Lady Vanishes.