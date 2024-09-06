Royal family - news: Meghan Markle suffers major setback as details of Prince Harry’s secret UK stay emerge
The Duchess of Susssex’s new lifestyle brand has had its trademark application rejected
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reports.
American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.
News of the setback comes amid the revelation that Harry stayed in Princess Diana’s childhood home on his recent, secret visit to the UK.
He was invited to Althorp House in Northamptonshire by his uncle the Earl Spencer, who also recently supported the Duke of Sussex when he returned to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Harry’s most recent visit was for the funeral of another uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana’s sister.
While Prince William was also in attendance, the royals are said to have kept their distance from each other amid their ongoing feud.
School fees of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed
Following the news that the Wales children returned to school on Wednesday (4 September), their school fees at the prestigious Lambrook School in Bracknell have been revealed.
As reported by the Express, it costs the family around £79,387.20 a year to send Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the school.
Fees for the school vary depending on age and whether or not a child boards but start from £5,434 a term.
Prince Harry ‘should drop out of public life'
A former royal aide has claimed that if the Duke of Sussex wants privacy, he should “drop out of public life and keep his mouth shut”.
This comes after Harry, who turns 40 this month, said that press intrusion and a desire to live a more independent life were behind his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.
Patrick Jephson, who formerly worked for Princess Diana, told Grazia magazine that the duke should get a normal job and stop appearing at high-profile events.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘made a lot of missteps’
A royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “made a lot of missteps” since stepping down as working royals in 2020.
Kinsey Schofield made the comments amid claims that Prince Harry misses his old life in the UK and would consider a “part-time” role in the royal family if asked by King Charles.
“He’s doing it because Americans did not welcome them in the way that they initially thought they would,” she said, as reported by the Express.
“I think they’ve made a lot of missteps over the last few years, and they’re not having the life that they thought they were going to.
“I don’t think the ‘American Dream’ has come to fruition for them the way that they thought it would and Prince Harry [now] realises that he was a valuable asset as a member of the Royal Family and that really gave him purpose.”
Is the shrinking Royal Family on the brink of collapse? Join our event
Our expert panel will explore the diminishing inner circle of the Royal Family – and discuss the potential next moves for “the firm” to stay relevant
Royal Family 'disappointed with how King has handled family issues'
The royal family are reportedly “disappointed” at the way King Charles has handled several issues in recent months.
Cited problems include the monarch’s decision to remove the security he was privately funding for Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge.
A source told Woman’s Day magazine: “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, [or] legal.
“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family... with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.
“Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons.
“There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected.”
Prince William attends Homewards exhibition
Prince William has been photographed attending the Homewards exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London.
The exhibition, which features works in several mediums, is designed to provide viewers with new perspectives on homelessness.
The Prince of Wales today at the Saatchi Gallery, the beard is back 👌#PrinceofWales #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/rPfMAc3Wvq— Steph (@Sapphireblues3) September 5, 2024
Harry’s memoir ‘olive branch’ to royal family
It has been speculated that Prince Harry’s decision not to add any new material to the upcoming paperback edition of Spare is an “olive branch” to the royal family.
A representative for its publisher Penguin Random House said that “the contents of the book are unchanged”.
However, the insiders told The Express that the book’s release in October will “inevitably re-open old wounds” as the book contains several bombshell accusations.
This includes the claim that Prince William physically attacked Harry when they got into an argument over Meghan Markle.
Queen Camilla celebrates Book Aid’s 70th anniversary
Queen Camilla yesterday celebrated the 70th anniversary of Book Aid following her return to duty after the royal summer break.
The queen consort, 77, is a vocal advocate of the importance of improving literacy.
The royal family wrote on their official Twitter/X account: “The Queen, as Patron of @book_aid, hosted a Reception yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 70th anniversary.
“The charity works in over 35 countries providing books, setting up libraries and sharing the joy of reading.
“Her Majesty has been Patron of Book Aid International since 2022. The Late Duke of Edinburgh was Patron from 1966 until his death in 2021.”
📚🎉 The Queen, as Patron of @book_aid, hosted a Reception yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 70th anniversary. 🎉— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 5, 2024
🌍 The charity works in over 35 countries providing books, setting up libraries and sharing the joy of reading.
Her Majesty has been Patron of Book Aid… pic.twitter.com/eI3GpZCQ84
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg warns royal family about Prince Harry
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned the royal family to be careful when considering a potential reconciliation with Prince Harry.
This comes amid widespread reports that the Duke of Sussex misses his old life in the UK and would consider a “part-time” return to duty if asked by King Charles.
The former cabinet minister said: “I think it will be difficult. The real difficulty is that anything that anyone has said to Prince Harry appeared in a book.
“It is very hard to rebuild that trust.”
As reported by the Express, he added: “I just wonder what the British people will think in ten years’ time, if no mercy is shown?
“So, I think there may be a way back for him in due course and that a very hard-nosed Royal Family may find that doesn’t maintain popular support.
“But he’s got to come back in a very measured way that means that when they have lunch with him, they are only talking about the front page of the Daily Mail, rather than their inner-most secrets because they don’t want it to appear in a book.”
Prince William to visit Homewards art exhibition today
Prince William is set to visit an art exhibition set up by his anti-homelessness charity Homewards today.
Located in London’s Saatchi Gallery, Homelessness: Reframed, as its title suggests, is designed to provide new perspectives on the issues and features artworks from those with lived experience.
Mick Clarke, chief executive of homelessness charity, The Passage, said: “What I love about the Reframed exhibition is this gives an opportunity again to put a spotlight on how we’ve got to get homelessness away from something society thinks is inevitable and something that we manage, to something that can be prevented from happening.”
Looking forward to today’s visit to @HomewardsUK’s #HomelessnessReframed exhibition at @saatchi_gallery— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2024
This is what it’s all about ⬇️ https://t.co/veAcavEuDC
