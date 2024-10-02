Royal news – live: Prince Harry in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan after flying UK visit
The Duke of Sussex immediately left the UK to continue his charity work in Africa
Prince Harry is in southern Africa for another solo trip without Meghan Markle after a flying visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, is continuing his charity work with Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.
Last night, he met with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho at a bonfire to celebrate the charity’s progress and to call on “people at the top” to take action so that more good can be done.
“We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference,” he said. The biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”
This came after Prince William stepped out in London with David Beckham yesterday afternoon following Harry’s triumphant appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday night.
Harry made headlines with his affinity for the children present and burst into laughter when a cheeky youngster grabbed his beard.
William, 42, met David Beckham as he viewed the new London Air Ambulance helicopters and their crew following a successful fundraising appeal.
Princess Anne meets with Gurkha personnel
The Princess Royal has continued with her busy schedule by meeting with Gurkha personnel and their families this week.
Princess Anne, 73, was forced to take a step back from her duties earlier this year after reportedly being kicked by a horse.
The Brigade of Gurkhas are said to be some of the best soldiers in the British Army.
🤝 This week The Princess Royal met Gurkha personnel and their families during a visit to Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire.
Prince Harry did not appear to meet family on flying UK visit
The Duke of Sussex appears to have not met any of his immediate family on his flying visit to the UK this week.
Harry, 40, attended the WellChild Awards in London on Monday night, which was held in a hotel around a 15-minute walk from Kensington Palace.
It is not known exactly when he last saw his brother, Prince William, but he is believed to have last since King Charles for a reported 45 minutes following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
Harry is a patron of the WellChild Awards – an event that celebrates the achievements of seriously ill young people in the UK and their carers.
Prince William looks forward to Earthshot Prize in Cape Town
Prince William appears to be looking forward to the annual Earthshot Prize in Cape Town.
Established by the Prince of Wales in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises and supports those who are making an impact to protect the environment.
The official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account said that there are “just five weeks to go” this morning as Prince Harry arrived in South Africa last night to support his charity Sentebale.
There are just five weeks to go until we're in Cape Town for the fourth annual @EarthshotPrize!
Here are five of our favourite moments from years gone by 👇 pic.twitter.com/vsBEjqrkz2
Prince Harry all smiles with fellow royal in South Africa
Prince Harry was all smiles as he reunited with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in Southern Africa yesterday.
The pair were attending a charity event to raise awareness of the charity Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.
This is the first time that Harry has visited South Africa since 2019 when he was still a working member of the British royal family.
Prince Harry arrives in South Africa without Meghan Markle
The Duke of Sussex has continued his charity work without Meghan Markle by raising awareness of Sentebale in South Africa last night.
After a flying visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards, Harry met with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho at a bonfire to reflect on the charity’s progress and the work that still needs to be done.
Established by Harry, 40, in 2006, Sentebale affects young people affected by HIV.
Harry said: “We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference, and it is this surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people ranging from six to 25 – and the biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”
Prince Harry claims ‘rift’ with family was made worse by tabloids
The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his ongoing rift with the royal family was worsened by the tabloid press.
Harry, 40, made the revelation earlier this year in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.
This comes as he once again appears to have seen none of his immediate family while visiting the UK this week for the WellChild Awards.
“The mission continues,” he said of his fight against press intrusion, “but it has, yes, it’s caused, as you say, part of a rift.”
Queen Camilla’s son opens up about mother’s drinking and smoking in new book
Tom Parker Bowles has shed light on Queen Camilla’s “reputation” for heavy drinking and smoking in a new book.
Mr Parker Bowles, 49, wrote in Cooking and the Crown that the rumours around his mother’s love of certain vices are simply “inaccurate”.
He explained: “If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with.
“And I go for a walk with her in Scotland. You’re always going to have your rows, differences of opinion.
“It would be very odd if we agreed [on] everything. Creepy. I certainly would annoy her sometimes.
“Oh, you know she has that reputation of drinking gin and smoking? Never drunk a glass of gin in her life. Doesn’t smoke.”
He went on to explain that he has never even seen his mother “so much as tipsy”.
Prince Harry shares sweet insight into Princess Lilibet’s life
Prince Harry shared a sweet insight into his young daughter Princess Lilibet’s life at the WellChild Awards in London.
The prince opened up when Noah Nicholson, six, threw one of his cuddly toys at him – a giraffe named Raffy.
He said: “Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spares.
“My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”
Prince Harry given supportive message at WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex received a supportive message from an audience member at the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, was attending in his capacity as patron for the charity which supports seriously ill young people and their carers.
While delivering a speech, he said: “So, keep being you. You’ve got this and we’ve got you.”
An audience member proceeded to shout: “We’ve got you too!”
Be sure to watch this sweet moment during Harry's speech.
PRINCE HARRY: “So, keep being you. You’ve got this and we’ve got you.”
LADY IN AUDIENCE: “We’ve got you too!”
Laughter/Clapping #WellChildAwards #WellChild2024 #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/KgWm4xW0C0
Prince William celebrates exhibition highlighting homelessness
Prince William has celebrated the success of his Homewards initiative’s art exhibition.
In a post shared by the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account, the charity wrote: “Thank you to everyone who visited & supported Homelessness: Reframed at @Saatchi_gallery.
“Over 47,000 visitors came to see the exhibition that aimed to improve understanding & inspire optimism that homelessness can be ended, this is just the start of our work.”
Homewards was set up with the aim of eradicating homelessness in the UK.
Thank you to everyone who visited & supported Homelessness: Reframed at @Saatchi_gallery.
Over 47,000 visitors came to see the exhibition that aimed to improve understanding & inspire optimism that homelessness can be ended, this is just the start of our work. pic.twitter.com/L0Ww3Bjj0T
