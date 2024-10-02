✕ Close Prince Harry laughs as young boy pulls his beard at WellChild awards in London

Prince Harry is in southern Africa for another solo trip without Meghan Markle after a flying visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is continuing his charity work with Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.

Last night, he met with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho at a bonfire to celebrate the charity’s progress and to call on “people at the top” to take action so that more good can be done.

“We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference,” he said. The biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”

This came after Prince William stepped out in London with David Beckham yesterday afternoon following Harry’s triumphant appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday night.

Harry made headlines with his affinity for the children present and burst into laughter when a cheeky youngster grabbed his beard.

William, 42, met David Beckham as he viewed the new London Air Ambulance helicopters and their crew following a successful fundraising appeal.