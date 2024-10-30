Royal news – live: Prince William’s homelessness documentary to air ahead of Prince Harry’s Netflix series
Prince William’s documentary features a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Diana
Prince William’s documentary focused on homelessness is set to premiere on Disney+ just ahead of his brother Prince Harry’s upcoming polo series on Netflix.
Titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the two-part ITV series aims to highlight the Prince of Wales's commitment to addressing homelessness and will air in the UK on today and Thursday.
In a clip, Prince publicly mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, for the first time in eight years.
He shared a poignant childhood memory of their mother, Princess Diana, taking them to visit a homeless shelter, marking a rare moment of reflection on their relationship.
“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Polo series, co-produced with Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, is scheduled for release in December.
The five-part series promises an exclusive look into the sport, featuring Harry’s participation in a polo match in Florida to benefit his charity, Sentebale.
While the Duke is not expected to take a prominent on-screen role, the Netflix programme aims to dig into the passion and challenges of professional polo.
Meghan Markle could release ‘new memoir’ in next career move
Speculation is swirling around Meghan Markle’s potential next career move, with some royal experts suggesting she may release her own memoir.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said she could make new revelations about her time in the Palace to “monetise her truth”.
He told Talk TV: “A part of me wonders if, similar to Jada Pinkett Smith, Meghan’s going to wait to reveal her truth until she finds a way to monetise it.
“Jada did that with her book, and Meghan has technically already done that with the Netflix series.”
‘Feels like he’s coming home’: William’s connection to homeless centre
The Passage, a homeless centre in central London where William volunteers, has said his visits “feel like he is coming home”.
The Prince of Wales has been supporting the centre since he was 11, when his mother, Princess Diana, took him there with Prince Harry in 1993.
The shelter’s director Mick Clarke said: “We see him as the real person. When he comes, he is very relaxed, very chilled.”
Mr Clarke said there is a familial bond between the Prince and the centre, adding: “People who have lived with homelessness are very good at instantly sussing whether someone is straightforward and authentic or not, and Prince William just seems very comfortable.
“You can see his shoulders drop as soon as he walks in. It feels like he is coming home.”
William has praised his late mother, Diana, for inspiring his commitment to addressing homelessness in a new two-part documentary series, which chronicles the first year of the Prince Homewards programme.
The documentary focuses on six locations significantly affected by homelessness, including Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Lambeth in London, Newport in Northern Ireland, and Sheffield.
Prince William inspired by Princess Diana to end homelessness as he shares unseen family footage of charity visit
Prince William has revealed how his mother Princess Diana inspired him to end homelessness as he shared unseen family footage of a charity visit.
A new ITV documentary shows William visiting the same homelessness charity where his mother first took him and Harry when he was 11.
William says: “I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious at what to expect. But Mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone.
“I remember thinking if no one has a home everyone would be really sad but it was incredible how happy an environment it was. I remember having good conversations, playing chess and chatting. That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.
Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player
VOICES: The royal family’s finances are a mystery: it’s time to open the books
The view of the monarchy in the UK remains overwhelmingly positive, writes Alan Rusbridger. But the public deserve full transparency on the family’s staggering wealth:
Inside King Charles’ restorative break at exclusive Indian resort
King Charles has taken a restorative break at the exclusive SOUKYA resort in Bangalore, India, after his extensive tour of Australia and Samoa.
The 75-year-old monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, spent three days at the renowned wellness centre, which is popular for its yoga, Ayurvedic treatments, and holistic approach to health.
According to reports, the King took this mini-break to recover from the 35-hour journey back from the Commonwealth tour.
Queen Camilla had previously visited the same resort at the start of their recent travels.
SOUKYA, run by Dr. Issac Mathai, who has been the King's holistic health consultant for many years, is known for its celebrity clientele, including Dame Emma Thompson and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
The resort offers a quiet environment surrounded by lush gardens and organic farmland, where guests take part in daily yoga sessions, rejuvenating treatments, and healthy vegetarian meals.
During their stay, the royal couple enjoyed in a range of wellness activities, including morning yoga, meditation, and unique treatments such as 'shirodhara,' which involves oil being dripped onto the forehead for relaxation.
Sarah Ferguson claims Princess Kate and William’s wedding triggered ‘great regret'
Royal fans around the world celebrated the marriage of Prince William and Princess Kate during their lavish ceremony in April 2011.
However, a former member of the Royal Family who did not attend the ceremony, Sarah Ferguson, expressed “great regret” at the time.
In a resurfaced interview on the US TV show The Daily, the Duchess of York recalled her own wedding to Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey on 23 July, 1986.
"I was that bride, and at 25 years old, I went down the aisle of Westminster Abbey," she said.
Fergie explained that William and Kate’s big day triggered “great soul searching on regret”.
She added: “If I, being me now, could go back to that young girl when I was 24, I would say to her, ‘You know what? I will stick with you. I will stay with you. I’m with you…. You don’t need to run around trying to get everyone to love you. I love you, i.e. yourself, myself’.”
The Duchess continued: “You’ve got me. Listen to me. I will guide you. Listen to your instincts Sarah and be aware of your behaviour and be aware of how lucky you are.
“You’ve got the world. You’ve got the best-looking prince. You’ve got the world at your feet. Don’t blow it.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Bengaluru for private wellness retreat
Charles and Camilla have landed in India on a four-day private visit after their tour in Australia and Samoa.
The couple are on a retreat at Soukya Health and Wellness Centre in Bengaluru’s Whitefield seeking wellness treatments before they go back to their busy schedule.
This marks the King’s first visit as a monarch to India since his coronation in 2023.
Inside the no-frills health retreat Charles and Camilla can’t keep away from
It is a place where the Queen has brought a number of friends and relatives – returning a total of seven times.
Eschewing her hectic day-to-day schedule, it is at the Soukya health retreat in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru that Camilla is said to be a devotee of yoga, embracing the ritual and championing the food.
Arpan Rai reports from the Soukya retreat where the King and Queen have found a home away from home in Bengaluru, India.
