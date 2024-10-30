✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Prince William’s documentary focused on homelessness is set to premiere on Disney+ just ahead of his brother Prince Harry’s upcoming polo series on Netflix.

Titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the two-part ITV series aims to highlight the Prince of Wales's commitment to addressing homelessness and will air in the UK on today and Thursday.

In a clip, Prince publicly mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, for the first time in eight years.

He shared a poignant childhood memory of their mother, Princess Diana, taking them to visit a homeless shelter, marking a rare moment of reflection on their relationship.

“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Polo series, co-produced with Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, is scheduled for release in December.

The five-part series promises an exclusive look into the sport, featuring Harry’s participation in a polo match in Florida to benefit his charity, Sentebale.

While the Duke is not expected to take a prominent on-screen role, the Netflix programme aims to dig into the passion and challenges of professional polo.