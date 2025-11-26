Several arrests after farmers bring tractors to capital for Budget protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several people have been arrested after farmers drove tractors into central London for a Budget day protest, despite police restrictions.

Reform UK said it would pay for the defence of farmers arrested at the demonstration, saying it was “outrageous”.

The Metropolitan Police had warned: “Anyone breaching conditions by bringing vehicles, including tractors or agricultural vehicles, to today’s farmers protest will be asked by officers to leave.

“If they refuse to comply with the conditions, officers will have to make arrests for offences under the Public Order Act.”

And the force said later on Wednesday: “We have already spoken to a number of individuals this morning to advise them of the conditions.

“The majority have listened to officers and complied with the conditions, however, several arrests have been made.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “The farmers’ planned protest on Whitehall has been cancelled by the police at the last moment.

“They have come to London and are now being arrested. This is outrageous.

“Reform UK will provide full legal support to every farmer protesting peacefully today.”

More than a dozen tractors could be seen parked outside Parliament on Wednesday morning, with rush-hour traffic brought to a standstill and farmers repeatedly sounding the tractor horns while police stood watching.

David Gunn, an arable farmer and agricultural contractor from near Sevenoaks in Kent, said he was protesting over the Government move to put inheritance tax on farm businesses worth more than £1 million.

He said: “Inheritance tax is one reason, it’s going to cripple the farmers, the small family farmers.

“There’s all the other taxes they’ve been putting on us, and the prices we get for our produce and what it costs in the shop, we don’t make any money.

“Then there’s food security, farmers are going out of business.”

He said his message to Government was: “Sort the pledge out.”

“You said in the manifesto you would look after the farmers, which you totally haven’t, you’ve ruined the countryside,” he said.

Tyler Carter, 18, from Peterborough, was also among the campaigners gathered in Trafalgar Square.

He held a sign reading: “Dear London sorry … I’m here to fight for my future!” and told the PA news agency: “We’re fighting for our livelihood.”

When asked what the reforms would mean for him, he said: “It means my dad will be out of a job, which means I will be out of a job.

“We have worked hard for what we’ve got and don’t deserve to have it taken off us.”

Questioned on what he would say to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, he responded: “How dare you?”

Another farmer attended the event dressed as Father Christmas, with his tractor carrying a large spruce tree and bearing a sign that read: “Farmer Christmas – the naughty list: Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, David Lammy, Diane Abbott, Angela Rayner & the BBC”.

Wednesday’s protest came as Ms Reeves faced pressure from farmers to axe plans to introduce inheritance tax on farming land and businesses.

The Chancellor’s plans to introduce a 20% rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million have become a political flashpoint for a sector struggling with rising costs, tough market conditions and worsening climate impacts.

Last December, thousands of protesters gathered along Whitehall and angry farmers drove their tractors outside Parliament, demonstrating against the decision which farmers said put their businesses, futures and food security at risk.