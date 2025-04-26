Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three injured after reports of serious incident involving man with weapons

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 26 April 2025 15:37 EDT
Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds.

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening, the force added.

Police added that a male suspect was detained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

“A male suspect was located and detained.

Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

“A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority.”

The incident happened on the Otley Run, which is a pub crawl in Leeds.

One venue, Taylor’s Sports Bar & Grill, posted on Facebook on Saturday evening to say it would be closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in