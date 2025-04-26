Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Counter terror police leading probe after two women seriously injured in Leeds

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and two women were found with serious injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Pol Allingham
Saturday 26 April 2025 18:00 EDT
Police said that two women were taken to hospital (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police said that two women were taken to hospital (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Counter terror police have said a crossbow and a firearm were recovered after an incident that left two women seriously injured in Leeds.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said it took over the probe “due to the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries that are not being treated as life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

CTP North East said on Saturday night, two women were taken to hospital.

The third was arrested and taken to hospital with a self-inflicted injury, it added.

