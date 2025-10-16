Former Aviva boss killed when Aston Martin crashed into tree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of the former boss of Aviva have paid tribute to him as “the most wonderful man” after he died in a car crash in West Yorkshire.

David Barral, 63, was driving a grey Aston Martin DBX SUV which crashed into a tree on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham just after 2pm on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said Mr Barral, who according to LinkedIn was the chief executive of the insurance firm from 2011 to 2015, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

His family paid tribute to him, saying “you will always fill our hearts”.

In a statement, they said: “We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man.

“Rest in peace David, we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you.”

An Aviva spokesperson said: “We are very sad to hear of the death of David Barral, a much-valued former colleague and leader at Aviva.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers go to David’s family at this time.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s major collision inquiry team are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time leading up to the incident to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police online at westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250591258.