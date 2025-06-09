Nine-year-old girl dead and 11-year-old critical in blaze which also kills man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-year-old girl has died and an 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a fire which also claimed the life of a man.

The pair died after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on Sunday, police said.

Medics tried to save the man’s life but he died at the scene on Russell Close and the young girl was taken to hospital but died later that day.

The 11-year-old girl was also taken to hospital, where she remains.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the fire which was reported at around 6am.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said he had asked the community, which he described as “close-knit”, not to speculate.

He said: “There’s been no speculation. Everybody has respected the wishes of the family.”

He said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”, adding: “They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help.”