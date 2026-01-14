Police chief apologises for error in evidence over Maccabi football fan ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Midlands Police’s chief constable has apologised to MPs for giving them an error in evidence over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, as the Home Secretary is set to address Parliament.

Force leaders have been under fire over the decision to ban supporters of the Israeli football team from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa on November 6.

Chief constable Craig Guildford wrote to the Home Affairs Committee to apologise for the mistake, after he appeared twice to give evidence over the controversy.

In a letter to committee chairwoman Dame Karen Bradley, the senior police figure said that evidence given to the committee by himself and Assistant Chief Constable Mike O’Hara that wrong intelligence over a West Ham match with Maccabi Tel Aviv was because of a Google search was incorrect.

Instead, the “erroneous result” arose from the use of the artificial intelligence tool Microsoft Co Pilot.

Mr Guildford wrote: “Both ACC O’Hara and I had, up until Friday afternoon, understood that the West Ham match had only been identified through the use of Google.

“I would like to offer my profound apology to the Committee for this error, both on behalf of myself and that of ACC O’Hara.

“I had understood and been advised that the match had been identified by way of a Google search in preparation for attending HAC.

“My belief that this was the case was honestly held and there was no intention to mislead the Committee.”

During the select committee hearing on January 6, MPs asked Mr Guildford if any artificial intelligence had been used in the force’s process.

He said: “There was a definite note that we’ve got to the bottom of in terms of the West Ham game.

“The summation, I think in the House, it was a question that was asked in the House was that, you know, you’ve used the AI, or West Midlands may have used AI on this particular occasion.

“We don’t do that. We don’t use the AI.”

The police chief has faced mounting pressure and calls to resign over the ban.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

This included a reference by the force to a match between the Israeli club and West Ham United that never happened.

The decision by the SAG – which is made up of representatives from the council, police and other authorities – sparked political outrage, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Since then, doubts have been growing over the intelligence used by police, including disputes over the accuracy of information.

Mr Guildford has insisted the decision was not politically influenced.

It comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will make a statement to MPs on Wednesday after she ordered an investigation into the move to be carried out by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has this morning received the Chief Inspectorate’s findings into the recommendation by West Midlands Police to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa.

“She will carefully consider the letter and will make a statement in the House of Commons in response later today.”

The power to sack Mr Guildford lies with West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster, who has said he will formally review evidence on decision-making around the ban.