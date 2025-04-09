NHS to be given its own Royal Mail postage class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS is to be given its own postage class, in a move that the Health Secretary said will stop patients facing the “frustration of missing appointments” due to letters arriving late in the post.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said an agreement between the Royal Mail and the health service to introduce a new barcode system specifically for processing NHS letters would “ensure patients get their appointment information when they need it”.

A letter to Ofcom, seen by the Telegraph, and co-signed both NHS and Royal Mail leaders, stated that the two organisations had “mutually agreed to the introduction of a new Royal Mail NHS-specific barcode” and outlined how this barcode will separate medical or appointment letters and prioritise them to be dispatched quickly.

The paper reported that this will happen even during periods of national disruption such as strikes, when Royal Mail deliveries are unable to hit their usual standards.

Mr Streeting said: “Too many patients have experienced the frustration of missing appointments because NHS letters arrive too late in the post.

“As we modernise the NHS and upgrade the NHS App, I’m aware that some patients will always prefer letters.

“The important thing is that people have a genuine choice. This agreement will help ensure patients get their appointment information when they need it, however they choose to receive it.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, said the changes would “help ensure that patients always receive the vital information necessary for them to access NHS services they need, as quickly as possible and even in times of disruption”.