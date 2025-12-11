Wes Streeting ‘frustrated’ by ‘technocratic approach’ to governing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has voiced frustration with the Labour leadership’s “practical, technocratic approach” just weeks after he was accused of plotting to unseat Sir Keir Starmer.

The Health Secretary warned that the Government is failing to communicate its achievements and values, and risks presenting itself as the “maintenance department for the country”.

The Prime Minister has been dogged by speculation about his political future as Labour struggles in the polls.

Mr Streeting’s veiled criticism of his approach comes after he last month denied seeking to replace Sir Keir in Downing Street.

The briefings against the Health Secretary were an apparent ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders, although Sir Keir said he was assured they did not emanate from No 10.

Mr Streeting, in an interview with The New Statesman published on Thursday, said: “It sort of came from the blue.

“I couldn’t understand what on Earth they were thinking. Putting to one side the attempted drive-by on me, I could not understand the political strategy of people who purport to be the Prime Minister’s allies going out and saying he’s fighting for his job.”

Without naming Sir Keir, he told the magazine Labour is at risk of presenting itself as the “maintenance department for the country”.

“The problem with that kind of practical, technocratic approach is that if someone else comes along and says, ‘Well, I’ve got a maintenance company too, and mine’s cheaper,’ why wouldn’t people go, ‘OK, well, we’ll give that maintenance team a try’?”

The Cabinet minister said he is “pretty frustrated” by the party’s predicament.

“I feel like on one hand, since we’ve come into government, we’ve actually done a huge amount that we said we’d do… But that’s not reflected in the polls, and I don’t think it’s even reflected in our storytelling. I think we sell ourselves short.”

Reflecting on Labour’s path to electoral success, Mr Streeting said it must communicate its values “so that people understand the choice that they face at the next general election”.

Framing the next election as a battle between Labour and Reform UK, Mr Streeting said: “We’re certainly not going to win by out-reforming Reform…

“We can take them on and beat them with values-driven Labour arguments. We can reunite the centre and the left, and I think that is the historic responsibility that we have.”