Talks between Government and doctors to go ahead ‘to avert strike action’

The Health Secretary has said that “everyone loses” if planned strikes by resident doctors in England go ahead.

Wes Streeting confirmed that resident doctors have agreed to hold “talks to avert strike action” and that he hopes discussions will “lead to a situation where everyone wins”.

But he said that the Government has been “clear” that it will not open negotiations about this year’s pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced last week that resident doctors – formerly known as junior doctors – in England would walk out for five consecutive days from 7am on July 25 amid an ongoing pay dispute with the Government.

“I’m really pleased that the BMA have responded to my offer to sit down and talk to try and avert these strikes,” Mr Streeting told Sky News.

“I’m very clear we can’t go further on pay – we’ve already given them a 28.9% pay increase, they had the largest pay award (of) the entire public sector this year.

“So offering more would be unaffordable, but also unfair to other NHS staff and other public sector workers.”

He said: “We’ve been really clear that what we can’t do is reopen this year’s pay award.

“I think it’s unreasonable to press for more at this stage, and that’s why these strikes are unnecessary.

“What we can do is look to improve the conditions that resident doctors are working under, to look at their longer term career progression and also to look to the future more generally, that’s the conversation that we want to have.

“I hope it will lead to everyone being able to walk away with real progress, and the situation where everyone wins. If these strikes go ahead, that’s a scenario in which everyone loses.

“And I think that’s why the majority of resident doctors didn’t support this strike action.”

He added: “There’s still lots of things we can do and want to do together to improve the conditions that resident doctors are working under, to improve their career progression – which would be the best pay rise possible, being promoted to become the consultants and the GPs of the future.

“We will look at those issues with them. So I’m pleased they’ve responded to the offer of talks to avert strike action.

“I hope this can lead to a situation where everyone wins.

“If strikes go ahead, everyone loses – doctors lose; the NHS loses; patients lose and the public lose.”

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

In September, BMA members voted to accept a Government pay deal worth 22.3% on average over two years.

The 2025/26 pay deal saw resident doctors given a 4% uplift plus £750 “on a consolidated basis” – working out as an average pay rise of 5.4%.