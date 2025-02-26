William and Kate go head to head in Welsh cake-making challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales went head to head in a Welsh cake-making challenge as they geared up for St David’s Day celebrations.

William and Kate took off their coats, put on aprons and picked up large rolling pins as they tackled the task, to keep up with orders at a market trader in Pontypridd, South Wales – and the future king thanked Mary Berry for his baking success.

Staff at The Welsh Cake Shop will be working through the night this week to fulfil orders, and they drafted in the royal couple to help out when they visited the town to learn how the community is coping after recent devastating flooding.

The prince and princess rolled out the dough, made ahead of time, as William asked shop owner Theresa Conner, who had shown the couple the process: “Is it thick enough?”

William and Kate’s skills were honed when they appeared with TV baking queen Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas show, and William praised her influence.

With flour stuck to the sleeve of his maroon sweater, William smiled and said: “Well I don’t know, my stunning baker skills, Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know.”

The couple cooked their cakes on a hot plate, keeping a watchful eye on them and turning them after five minutes, and Madison Conner, daughter of the shop owner, gave them the seal of approval.

She said: “They’re perfect, they’re great – they’re bangin.”