Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK is set to see rain and disruptive winds of up to 85mph this weekend as the Met Office issues weather warnings for Christmas holiday drivers.

Yellow wind warnings have been released for the weekend, with one covering Scotland, much of Northern Ireland, north Wales and north-west England between 7am and midnight on Saturday.

Another warning is in place between midnight and 9pm on Sunday, covering Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and all of western England.

Winds of up to 85mph could hit coastal areas across northern Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with more widespread gusts of 50 to 60mph on Sunday.

open image in gallery Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for Saturday 21 December ( Met Office )

An area of low pressure will cross the far north of the UK on Saturday bringing rain and strong winds across large swathes of the UK, the forecaster said.

Road, rail, air and ferry services in Scotland are all likely to be affected by the weather conditions, Transport Scotland said.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “This period of disruptive weather coincides with a busy period on UK roads as the festive getaway starts for many.

“The area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds on Saturday, with a chance of significant disruption especially to transport networks across the north, including the potential for ferry cancellations.

“The strongest winds are expected across northern Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts of 80 to 85mph in coastal districts.

“The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday with gusts of 50-60 mph across much of northern, central and western UK, locally higher for coasts and across high ground.”

open image in gallery Britons are unlikely to see snow on 25 December, unlike previous years ( PA Archive )

It comes as drivers have been urged not to travel on major routes for six hours on both Friday and Saturday to avoid the worst of the Christmas holiday traffic.

The RAC and transport analytics company Inrix said roads are likely to be busiest between 1pm and 7pm on those days.

Hotspots where queues are expected include the M3 between its junction with the M25 and the south coast, the M25 anticlockwise between its junctions with the M1 and the M23, and the M53 from Chester to Liverpool.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis: “Gusty winds, and heavy showers in the north and west of the UK, are going to make millions of getaway trips by car all the more arduous this weekend.

“We understand it’s nearly Christmas and many people will be eager to get to their destinations, but our advice to drivers is to slow down, leave more space behind the car in front and be wary of the impact sudden strong gusts of wind can have.

“In these challenging conditions it’s vital to keep both hands on the wheel and watch out for high-sided vehicles that could potentially be blown off course.

“Those whose journeys involve using major bridges should allow extra time in case they are closed for safety reasons. Carrying an emergency breakdown kit in the boot is also important – sturdy shoes, warm clothes, waterproofs and a fully-charged mobile power bank with cable are all must-haves.”

The winds will ease at the start of next week but there will be further rain moving east across the UK on Monday night, the Met Office said.

Christmas Eve will be a mild, blustery day with further rain or drizzle at times in the west and the best chance of sunny spells in the east.

Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, mostly cloudy and dry, although strong winds and spells of rain are likely in the far north. Temperatures are expected to be widely very mild, with the chance of a white Christmas looking slim, the forecaster added.