Weather warnings issued as forecasters warn of heavy rain and possible flooding

Forecasters have warned of travel disruption and possible flooding as they issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of Wales and southern England.

The Met Office said some communities in the affected areas may be “cut off” by flooded roads following outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for an area covering South West England and Wales from 3pm on Monday to midday on Tuesday.

Some 20-30 mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across higher ground, especially in Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Brecon Beacons.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Most parts of the UK will certainly see wet and windy (weather) over the next couple of days.

“The most impactful weather’s going to be across some southern and western parts.”

He said: “We could potentially see up to 80mm of rain across parts of the South West, coupled with gales as well, particularly across Cornwall.

“It looks particularly windy across the far South West of England later Monday into Tuesday.”

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across parts of the South East of England from midnight to midday on Tuesday.

The forecaster said there could be some “large waves” in some coastal areas covered by the warnings on Monday and Tuesday, with potential for “debris being blown around” and “tiles coming off roofs”.

Mr Petagna said the wind and rain is going to make things feel “chilly” over the next couple of days, but said the temperatures are generally average.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold weather alerts for northern areas of England valid from Monday to Friday.