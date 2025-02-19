Weather warnings for wind and rain issued as temperatures rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK will be battered by wind and rain later this week with forecasters warning of “dangerous” conditions and potential power cuts.

But warmer weather is also on the way and temperatures could peak at 16C on Friday, the Met Office said.

Yellow warnings have been issued for wind in coastal areas of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

Warnings are also in place on the same day for rain in northern and south-west Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Friday’s warnings highlight potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain.

“While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain.

“On Friday, south and west Wales, south-west Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas.

“Rain is an additional hazard, with 30-40mm likely in parts of Scotland over a six-hour period, and up to around 70mm possible over higher ground within the warning areas.”

Saturday is expected to be a drier day across the country, but those in the South East may see the remnants of Friday’s rain drifting through during the day.

More rain and wind is expected from Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Mr Silverstone said: “The underlying factor in the shift in the UK’s weather is our transition from a cold easterly regime to more of a westerly regime.

“While this pushes away the colder air that has been affecting us, it also reintroduces Atlantic weather systems and the potential for areas of low pressure to influence the UK’s weather.

“While Saturday should provide respite for many, Sunday will see more wet and windy weather sweep east across the UK.

“There’s a potential for further warnings on Sunday as details are firmed up in the coming days.”

The yellow warning for strong winds will be in force on Friday from 6am to 10am for eastern parts of Northern Ireland, and from 8am until 3pm for south-west Scotland and parts of Wales.

A yellow warning for rain comes into force on the same day from 6am until 6pm for south-west and north-east Scotland, with the forecaster warning travel disruption, power cuts, and flooding are “likely”.