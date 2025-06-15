UK set for mini-heatwave as temperatures to soar to 29 degrees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set for a week of high temperatures and summer sun as an area of high pressure heads to Britain from the Azores.

London and the south of England will see temperatures soar to around 29 degrees on Thursday (19 June). The mini-heatwave is expected to continue into the weekend, but a “northwest to southeast split is likely to develop”, according to the Met Office.

In the north of England, temperatures will stay in the mid 20s, while Scotland will see highs of around 22 degrees.

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Many of us will be seeing fine and dry conditions overall, which is all courtesy of an area of high pressure that’s going to be building in from the Azores and gradually stretching towards the UK.”

He added: “As we head into the new working week, it is northern and western Scotland that will start off the wettest. The heaviest of the rain first thing in the morning, it will tend to ease off throughout the day.

A person jogs in the sunshine in Battersea Park, south west London ( AFP via Getty Images )

“For England and Wales there will be plentiful amounts of sunshine throughout Monday. A little bit of fair weather cloud bubbling up, quite hazy perhaps for some southern counties in England. Otherwise temperatures will be up by a good few degrees compared to today and we’ll start to see highs around the mid-20s.

“From mid-week onwards is when we start to see that high pressure building in more confidently across the UK. The fine and settled conditions will begin to stretch to all of us, and the temperatures will continue to climb.”

The Met Office outlook for next week from Tuesday to Thursday says: “High pressure builds in, bringing drier, sunnier weather from the south.

“Temperatures near normal in the north, with very warm conditions returning again to the southeast. Windier in the north”.

Wet and windy conditions are then expected in the northwest in the last week of June, with heavy rain at times. Things will be more settled in the southeast with the sun shining, weather forecasters predict.