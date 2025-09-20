Dozens of flood alerts in place with 75mph gusts possible in stormy weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of flood alerts are in place and wind gusts could reach up to 75mph as the country is hit with stormy conditions in the coming days.

Heavy rain, strong winds and cooler temperatures are expected across the country on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office said, after a balmy Friday.

The national weather service has warned of potential flooding and disruption to transport across the UK, and particularly in north Wales and northern England which are covered by a yellow rain warning from 9am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

More than 40 flood alerts are in place for England and more than 20 have been issued in Wales.

The Environment Agency said high lake levels near Keswick Campsite in the Lake District are causing flooding and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Blustery winds are also hitting the nation, with gusts of up to 75mph possible around some coasts, leading to a small chance of injuries from flying debris and a slight chance of power cuts, the Met Office said.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the Midlands, Wales and the north of England from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

Temperatures peaked at 27.8C in St James’s Park in central London on Friday, but on Sunday could plummet to lows of 8C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Through this period, 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall widely across Wales and northern England, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-80 mm.

“Where these higher rainfall amounts fall remains uncertain and it is possible that this warning may be updated if confidence increases, particularly if the heaviest rain falls in urban areas.

“There is also a chance that a short spell of strong, gusty winds could develop as the area of low pressure moves east. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and south-western areas, before migrating north-eastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Whilst not everywhere in the warning area is expected to experience very strong winds, some inland locations may see gusts of 50-60mph whilst gusts of 65-75mph are possible around some coasts.

“The strongest winds are likely to be along the Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast this afternoon and early evening, then along the North Sea coast of east and northeast England overnight into early Sunday morning.”