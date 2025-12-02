Zelensky to meet Irish president and address parliament during Dublin visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky is to be greeted by Ireland’s new president in Dublin on Tuesday as US efforts continue to broker a ceasefire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The visit comes a day after the Ukrainian president met French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of discussions on ending the largest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he looks forward to “reiterating Ireland’s unswerving commitment to standing with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes” as part of the visit.

The Taoiseach greeted Mr Zelensky on the tarmac after his plane landed in Dublin on Monday night.

The two leaders are to hold a bilateral meeting as part of events on Tuesday, which will mark the first official visit by a Ukrainian president to Ireland.

Mr Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska are due to first make a courtesy call to Irish President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park on Tuesday morning.

Mr Zelensky is also due to attend the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris.

The Ukrainian leader will give an address to parliamentarians at Leinster House on Tuesday afternoon after being introduced by the Ceann Comhairle, or Irish speaker of the house, Verona Murphy.

In April 2022, Mr Zelensky made a historic address to the Irish Parliament by videolink, in which he said Ireland had not been neutral to the “disaster” Russia had brought to Ukraine.

Welcoming the visit, Mr Martin said Mr Zelensky’s arrival in Dublin comes at a “critical time” for Ukraine.

Ukrainian and US officials have worked to revise the proposed US-authored peace plan, which was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as being too weighted towards Russian demands.

Mr Zelensky said in Paris on Monday that the peace plan “looks better” but the issue of Ukraine’s control over its territories is “the most complicated” topic being discussed.