UK says Putin’s ceasefire refusal ‘disappointing’ as diplomatic talks continue

Vladimir Putin’s resistance to accepting am immediate ceasefire without conditions is “disappointing” and Ukraine has Britain’s “unwavering support”, Downing Street has said amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Sir Keir Starmer said he had reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast backing for Kyiv in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday as the Ukrainian president prepared to further discuss potential peace plans with Donald Trump.

The Russian president and US leader have agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy and infrastructure targets, but air strikes have continued as the Kremlin holds off accepting a 30-day truce backed by Washington and Ukraine.

Following their call on Tuesday, Number 10 was asked whether the Prime Minister was satisfied with the outcome of the discussions.

“We obviously welcome President Trump’s efforts to secure a ceasefire in this space, but it is also disappointing that Putin has not agreed to a full-on, immediate ceasefire without conditions, as Ukraine has done,” Sir Keir’s official spokesman said.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump are set to speak on Wednesday following the talks between the US leader and his Russian counterpart.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “Last night, I spoke to President Zelensky to discuss progress that President Trump had made with Russia towards a ceasefire.

“And I took the opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support to the people of Ukraine.”

However, he said that seizing Russian assets to give to Ukraine was “complicated” in response to a question on whether it was time to help Kyiv “strengthen their hand” and “punish aggression” from Moscow.

Asked by Liberal Democrat MP Lee Dillon whether the UK should act in this way, Sir Keir told the Commons: “On the wider question of the assets, look, it’s complicated but we’re working with others to see what is possible, but it isn’t straightforward.”

Mr Zelensky said drone strikes against civilian infrastructure had continued overnight despite the call between the Kremlin and White House, including a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy.

At a press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Putin’s words are very different from reality.”

Mr Zelensky said he would speak to Mr Trump to “discuss the details of the next steps with him”.

The White House account of the call between Mr Trump and Mr Putin said “the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire”.

But the Kremlin’s statement following the talks said the proposal covered only the more limited category of “energy infrastructure” – meaning other civilian targets were still at risk.

Mr Putin also put forward a series of conditions in response to the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day truce and called for a “complete cessation” of military aid and intelligence support to Kyiv.

Mr Trump told Fox News: “We didn’t talk about aid at all.”

Attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have been a feature of Mr Putin’s campaign, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting power plants and other infrastructure.

Ukraine has responded with attacks on Russian oil facilities.

According to the White House, Mr Trump and Mr Putin agreed in their call “that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”