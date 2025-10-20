Virginia Giuffre ‘would have viewed Prince Andrew giving up titles as a victory’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre would have viewed Prince Andrew relinquishing use of his Duke of York title as a victory, the co-author of her posthumous memoirs has said as it emerged the prince has paid a “peppercorn rent” on his 30-bedroom mansion for more than 20 years.

Andrew announced on Friday that he has given up use of his royal titles and honours amid intensified focus on his links with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and days before publication of his sex accuser Ms Giuffre’s book.

The prince vehemently denies the allegations that Ms Giuffre was forced to have sex with him three times after being trafficked by Epstein.

Co-writer of Nobody’s Girl, Amy Wallace, told BBC Newsnight that she could speak for Ms Giuffre on the subject of Andrew stopping using his titles.

“I know that she would view it as a victory that he was forced by whatever means to voluntarily give them up,” Ms Wallace said.

“For many, maybe particularly in the United States, but maybe even in the UK, it’s a symbolic gesture but it’s an important one.

“It’s made history, modern history, in terms of the royal era.

“I mean I’ve never heard of such a thing happening and it also is just a step in the right direction.

“Virginia wanted all the men who she’d been trafficked to against her will to be held to account and this is just one of the men but… even though he continues to deny it his life is being eroded because of his past behaviour as it should be.”

Andrew’s announcement on Friday has raised many questions, including whether he should have the right to continue living at the Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor.

A copy of the leasehold agreement, shared with the PA news agency by the Crown Estate, which oversees the royal family’s land and property holdings, shows Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

It reveals he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he has paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.

He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office.

The agreement also contains a clause which states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.

It was reported in November last year that the King had withdrawn Andrew’s annual £1 million “living allowance”.

Royal writer Robert Hardman wrote in his book that the keeper of the privy purse was “instructed to sever his living allowance” after Andrew reportedly refused to move out of the Royal Lodge into the nearby smaller Frogmore Cottage.

Asked whether the King’s brother should be allowed to keep living at the property, children and families minister Josh MacAlister told Times Radio on Monday morning: “You’ll understand why a Government minister isn’t going to get into second guessing what Buckingham Palace and the King may decide.

“I imagine over the course of this week there may be lots of questions about arrangements for Prince Andrew.”

Also in the wake of her memoirs, Ms Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, have called on the police watchdog to review the decision by the Metropolitan Police not to continue its investigations into her allegations against Andrew.

In an interview for Channel 4 News, they urged the force to reopen their probe into Ms Giuffre’s claim that she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was aged 17, adding that if the police would not take action they felt the Independent Office for Police Conduct should review the decision.