ABC feared losing William and Kate access if Giuffre sit-down aired – memoir

A major broadcaster did not air a sit-down with Prince Andrew’s sex accuser because the royal family “applied pressure to nix the interview” and it “feared losing access” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Virginia Giuffre has claimed in her posthumous memoirs.

Ms Giuffre said ABC News anchor Amy Robach was heard on a “hot mic” expressing her frustrations that the 2019 interview, in which she claimed to have been “trafficked” to Andrew, had not been broadcast.

Her memoirs, titled Nobody’s Girl, said the American network “had to reach out to Buckingham Palace” following the sit-down chat but that there was no explanation why Ms Giuffre was “strung along for weeks” without the interview airing.

The book reads: “We were strung along for weeks with no explanation for the delay.

“Finally, someone from the network told my legal team that because I’d told Robach about being trafficked to Prince Andrew, the network had to reach out to Buckingham Palace and an attorney for Epstein.

“Why that was causing such delays was unclear.

“Robach and her producer were outraged. But for whatever reason, ABC never aired the interview.”

In a footnote, Ms Giuffre went on to say: “Four years later, on November 5 2019, a video of Amy Robach speaking on a ‘hot mic’ was made public that shed a bit more light on what had happened.

“Robach said that ‘every day I get more and more pissed’ that her interview with me didn’t air and that ‘what we had was unreal’.

“In the recording, Robach said that she was told by higher-ups, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No-one knows who that is. This is a stupid story’.

“She also said Epstein’s lawyers and the British royal family had applied pressure to nix the interview, suggesting that the networkcaved because it feared losing access to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the future.”

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing after Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with the prince on three separate occasions.

He later paid millions to his accuser, a woman he claims never to have met, to settle a civil claim in the US in 2022.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.