Victoria Beckham tops sales charts with 2001 single after fallout with Brooklyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham has scored the UK’s best-selling single of the week after a public fallout with her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

According to the Official Charts Company, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl’s solo song, Not Such An Innocent Girl, has become the best-selling and most downloaded song of the week, a quarter of a century after it was first released.

It comes amid a dramatic and public family fallout, after her eldest son, Brooklyn, made a series of allegations about her and her husband, former football star Sir David Beckham, in an explosive statement on Monday.

His statement has split the internet into camp Brooklyn and camp David and Victoria, and many fans have returned to Lady Beckham’s solo pop R&B song which, despite the sharp rise in sales, did not make the top 100 on the singles chart.

The sales charts is based on sales of downloads, CDs, vinyl and other formats, across a seven-day period, and the singles chart reflects the UK’s biggest songs of the week, based on audio and video streams, downloads, CDs and vinyl.

Lady Beckham rose to fame in the 90s as a member of The Spice Girls, alongside Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Each bandmember had a nickname and Lady Beckham was known as Posh Spice. Scary Spice was Mel B, Sporty Spice was Mel C, Baby Spice was Bunton and Ginger Spice was Halliwell-Horner.

Formed in 1994, the girl group dominated the charts with nine number one songs, including hits such as Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and 2 Become 1.

The group also had two number one albums, including their debut, Spice, followed by Spiceworld.

After the Spice Girls, Lady Beckham featured on the track Out Of Your Mind with True Steppers and Dane Bowers, and released her eponymous debut solo album in 2001, reaching number 10 on the albums chart.

She also released the songs A Mind Of Its Own in 2002 which charted at number six, followed by This Groove/Let Your Head Go in 2004, which reached number three.

Lady Beckham went on to make her mark in the fashion industry and launched her eponymous luxury fashion label in 2008.

Brooklyn claimed in a post on Instagram that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife.

He also claimed Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

In an interview on ITV’s This Morning, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the three-day wedding, said that Nicola Peltz Beckham was in tears at her wedding after Lady Beckham had the first dance with her husband.

He said US singer Marc Anthony was on stage when he asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage, and guests believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn.

Instead Lady Victoria is said to have been called to the stage by Anthony and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room crying.

Brooklyn also alleged that Nicola had been “disrespected” by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

Earlier this week, Sir David told US outlet CNBC’s Squawk Box that parents must let their children “make mistakes” on social media.

He continued: “It can be dangerous, but what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it (social media) for the right reasons.

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”

The couple, known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and a daughter, Harper.

Brooklyn, Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.