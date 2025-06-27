Veterans railcards could extend to family in new ‘legal duty’ for armed forces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families of veterans could receive cut-price train fares of their own as part of proposals to strengthen the UK’s military covenant being considered by ministers, it is understood.

Eligibility for the special railcard, which provides a discount of one third on most tickets, could be extended under plans to offer more support to the armed forces community.

Under existing rules, spouses of veterans can be offered concessions when travelling as a companion to the cardholder, but cannot use benefits independently.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed plans to place a “legal duty” on all Government departments to consider the needs of military personnel and their families when making policy.

Number 10 said more details of the measure would be set out in due course, but could include initiatives such as extending travel benefits to the families of veterans and the bereaved.

It is understood that one proposal being considered is the extension of the veterans railcard to family members, though no decisions have been made.

Sir Keir earlier met trainee pilots and their families as he visited RAF Valley on Anglesey in North Wales, to mark Armed Forces Day.

He said: “Across the country and around the world, our service personnel and their families make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and protect our freedom and our way of life.

“When I became Prime Minister, I made a promise to serve those who have served us.

“Through the new Armed Forces Covenant, we are delivering on that promise, ensuring our service personnel, veterans and their families are treated with the respect they deserve, that is our duty.

“Our Armed Forces Covenant will put our armed forces community at the very heart of government decision-making.

“Their courage, duty, and sacrifice are the foundation of our national values, and they deserve nothing less.”

Labour pledged in its manifesto to fully implement the Armed Forces Covenant, which supports the military community through a range of initiatives and grants.

Under the new legislation all areas of Government will for the first time have to have “due regard” in decision-making for the unique circumstances and position of the armed forces community, Downing Street said.

Currently this is only legally required in areas of housing, healthcare and education at local level, meaning it does not apply to central Government.

The extension will cover policy areas including employment, immigration, welfare, transport, pensions, childcare and criminal justice.

The Government aims to make the changes in the next Armed Forces Bill, one of which is required every five years. The last Bill was passed in 2021.

It comes ahead more than 200 events expected to take place across the UK to mark Armed Forces Day.

The town of Cleethorpes in Lincolnshire will host this year’s annual national event, and is expected to welcome 200,000 visitors.

It will feature a military parade with personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and the RAF’s Red Arrows, including music from the British Army Band Catterick and the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

A flypast by Chinook helicopters and historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take place above the town’s beaches, as well as a fireworks display and a concert by military musicians.

Defence Secretary John Healey, who will attend the celebrations, said: “On Armed Forces Day the nation unites to thank our armed forces: our service personnel, our reservists, our veterans and our cadets.

“This is the day we celebrate all they do, in ordinary and extraordinary ways, to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

“We’re matching our words with actions, committing an extra £1.5 billion to fix forces’ family housing this parliament, the largest pay rise in over 20 years for personnel, and bringing the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law.

“Our government’s plan for change is renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve.”

The Ministry of Defence has also announced that the bidding process for next year’s Armed Forces Day national event will open next week on Tuesday.

Local authorities can apply for up to £50,000 in funding to host the celebrations.