No 10 refuses to comment as US reportedly seizing Venezuela-linked oil tanker

Downing Street has refused to comment on reports that the US is seizing a Venezuela-linked oil tanker which is travelling off British waters.

US forces are reportedly attempting to seize the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, which is said to have escaped Donald Trump’s “total naval blockade” of Venezuela.

No 10 said it would not comment on speculation, or the uses of British military bases by third parties.

“We don’t comment on the operational activity by other nations, including third-party use of UK bases,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Asked if there was any involvement by UK forces, the spokesman said: “I’m not going to comment on speculation.”

The tanker appeared to be sailing northeast between Iceland and the UK on Wednesday.

Flight tracking websites showed US special operations aircraft have landing at a Scottish airport, Wick John O’Groats, before flying further north towards Iceland on Wednesday.

The U-28A aircraft are used by the US Air Force’s special operations command and are used for intelligence-gathering and co-ordinating other aircraft.

P8 Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft and KC-135 refueling planes have also been seen on flight tracking websites, heading to the area near the tanker.

Earlier on Tuesday, an RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint surveillance plane was seen flying over the path of the tanker.

The US pursuit of the tanker comes after the Trump administration’s weekend raid on Venezuela, which led to the removal and capture of its then president Nicolas Maduro.