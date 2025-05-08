VE Day latest: Britain marks 80 years since allied victory in Europe with celebrations across the country
VE day marks 80 years since Germany officially surrendered to the Allied powers, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe
Britain will mark 80 years since VE day with celebrations across the country to pay tribute to the millions of people across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.
Victory in Europe Day marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe.
As part of the celebrations, members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Abbey for a Service of Thanksgiving, where they will lay flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial.
In the evening, the King and Queen will attend a celebratory concert from Horse Guards Parade.
Prime minister Keir Starmer has stressed that the conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”.
Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, he said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.
Adding that he felt a “personal responsibility” for maintaining the peace that Europe has largely enjoyed since 1945, he said he was determined to ensure the Nato alliance – “the cornerstone of that peace” – continued “for decades to come”.
