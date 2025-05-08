VE Day latest: King to attend service as UK marks 80 year anniversary of allied victory in Europe
VE day marks 80 years since Germany officially surrendered to the Allied powers, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe
On Thursday, Britain marks 80 years since VE day with celebrations across the country to pay tribute to the millions of people across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.
Victory in Europe Day marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe.
As part of the celebrations, the King will be joined by members of the royal family as they gather at Westminster Abbey for a Service of Thanksgiving, where they will lay flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial.
A two-minute silence will be observed across the nation, with flags outside government buildings to fly at full-mast.
In the evening, the King and Queen will then attend a celebratory concert from Horse Guards Parade.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has stressed that the conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”.
Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, he said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.
What does VE Day commemorate?
VE Day commemorates the formal acceptance of Nazi Germany’s surrender by the allied forces at the end of the Second World War.
On 30 April 1945, with Berlin surrounded by opposing forces, the leader of the Nazi party Adolf Hitler died by suicide.
Karl Dönitz succeeded him as the German head of state, going on to negotiate an end to the war with the allied forces, which was made up of nations including Britain, the US, France and Russia.
According to English Heritage, the allied forces originally planned on celebrating VE Day on 9 May.
However, news of Germany’s surrender spread at such a fast rate that on 7 May, an announcement was made on BBC radio that the following day would be a national holiday.
In Focus: As the country marks VE day, we must remember the cost of victory
Philip Jarman is a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, but he has little truck with the “celebratory” clamour that accompanies our numerous wartime anniversaries: the bunting, the obligatory fly past, the royal gloss.
Eighty years ago, he was still fighting a brutal war in Burma, and his reticence goes beyond mere end dates.
“We’ve got war all wrong,” he insists, disconsolately chasing crumbs around his plate. “After 1945, we didn’t have these repeated celebrations. We got on with building back Britain. In the years following VE Day, we were in no mood to celebrate.”
Eighty years on from VE Day, has commemoration had been sidestepped for celebration on an epic scale?
Tessa Dunlop reports:
Has national pride made us forget what war is really about?
King to join VE Day celebrations
King Charles and other members of the royal family will be attending multiple events today as Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Charles will be joined by the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey at midday for a service of thanksgiving.
After a national two-minute silence is observed, Charles and William will lay wreaths of seasonal flowers, which would have been in bloom in May 1945, at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
In the evening, a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade will be attended by the King and Queen, with performances by The Darkness, Toploader, and classical singer Sir Willard White.
What celebrations will be taking place today?
At 12pm, the royal family will join veterans and the prime minister at Westminster Abbey.
The great-great-grandson of wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, will light a candle of peace as young members of the congregation hand out white roses to Second World War veterans.
A national 2-minute silence will be held at noon, before the King and Prince of Wales lay wreaths of flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
At the end of the service, the tune of We’ll Meet Again made famous by forces sweetheart the late Dame Vera Lynn will be heard.
Elsewhere, the Royal British Legion will hold an anniversary tea party and service of remembrance at 12:30pm at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
At 8pm, Charles and Camilla will attend a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade, with performances by The Darkness, Toploader, and classical singer Sir Willard White.
Pictures of VE Day celebrations so far this week
Thursday marks the 80th anniversary of Europe’s liberation from the Nazis.
But celebrations have been ongoing all week, from a flypast on the Mall on Monday to tea parties across Britain.
Ukraine shows lessons of VE Day not ‘just history’, says Starmer
The conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”, the Prime Minister has said as Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.
He said: “I’ve got children who live in peace and in a democracy as a result of other people, which is incredible.
“And then, you know, the reminder with the Ukrainian contingent in the procession, that the idea that this was all just history and it doesn’t matter now somehow is completely wrong.
“Those values of freedom and democracy matter today.”
‘Very important’ for young to thank veterans – Churchill’s great-great-grandson
Sir Winston Churchill’s great-great-grandson has said it is “very important” for his generation to thank Second World War veterans and to “never forget” those who fought for freedom in Europe.
Alexander Churchill, 10, will take part in a thanksgiving service marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.
Speaking before the event, Alexander said: “My great-great-grandfather’s very important to us and we’re just very proud to know that he is part of our family and also I think it’s very important for our generation, my generation, to say thank you to all the veterans and everyone who took part in the war because I think that’s very important.”
Westminster Abbey service to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day
The King and Queen will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sir Keir Starmer, veterans and others at Westminster Abbey to recognise the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
During the service 10-year-old Alexander Churchill, the great-great-grandson of wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, will light a candle of peace as young members of the congregation hand out white roses to Second World War veterans.
After a national two-minute silence is observed, Charles and William will lay wreaths of seasonal flowers, which would have been in bloom in May 1945, at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
At the end of the service, the tune of We’ll Meet Again made famous by forces sweetheart the late Dame Vera Lynn will be heard.
Outside the abbey Kate will join Camilla and other royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial in tribute to all victims of war and oppression as the proceedings draw to a close.
