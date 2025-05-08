VE Day - latest: UK to observe minute’s silence with King as he marks 80th anniversary at thanksgiving service
VE day marks 80 years since Germany officially surrendered to the Allied powers, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe
On Thursday, Britain marks 80 years since VE day with celebrations across the country to pay tribute to the millions of people across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.
Victory in Europe Day marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe.
As part of the celebrations, a two-minute silence will be observed across the nation at midday, with flags outside government buildings to fly at full-mast.
The King will also be joined by members of the royal family as they gather at Westminster Abbey for a Service of Thanksgiving, where they will lay flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial.
In the evening, the King and Queen will then attend a celebratory concert from Horse Guards Parade.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has stressed that the conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”.
Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, he said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.
Veterans begin arriving at Westminster Abbey
Some veterans have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey, ahead of a service marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe.
Some 78 veterans are expected to attend the service of thanksgiving, which will also be attended by the King and prime minister.
Sir Keir Starmer to give bible reading at service
The prime minister will give a bible reading at the Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving today.
Sir Keir Starmer is attending the service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day alongside some 78 veterans and the royal family.
Veteran who lied about age to join up tells of ‘relief’ at learning war was over
A 99-year-old veteran who fought in the Normandy campaign after lying about his age has recalled his VE Day memories.
Born in London in 1925, Donald Turrell was just 17 when he enlisted in the Army having forged a letter from his parents.
Asked about his memories of the original VE Day in 1945, the 99-year-old said with a chuckle: “I was in a pub, naturally”.
“I never heard a Churchill speech or anything, but I knew the war was over.
“So I met all the local lads who were in my class, and those who were on leave, etc and we had a damned good time.
“But I wasn’t going to go up to London to Trafalgar Square because I was on crutches.
“I’d been wounded and I’d been pushed and shoved about, so I stayed local and (had a) really good time.”
He added: “It was a relief, because I was alive.”
Watch: Churchill's great-grandson speaks ahead of VE Day service at Westminster Abbey
Two-minute silence to be observed
At midday on Thursday, a two-minute silence will be observed across the nation.
The government announced the silence to remember and thank those who fought for Britain’s freedom.
It will be marked across the country, including in all UK government departments, which will also fly the Union Flag at full-mast.
The forgotten faces of freedom: Why telling the whole story of Britain’s war efforts matters
This week, as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, our nation pauses once more to honour the generation who fought for freedom – often at great personal cost. It is a moment for remembrance, reflection and renewal.
And yet, for many years, I’ve felt there is something incomplete about the way we tell this story.
During the Second World War alone, more than 2.5 million soldiers from pre-partition India joined the Allied forces, writes Nizam Uddin – their names are etched in dusty archives but absent from too many classrooms, Remembrance Day services and national narratives:
Why telling the whole story of Britain’s war efforts matters
What does VE Day commemorate?
VE Day commemorates the formal acceptance of Nazi Germany’s surrender by the allied forces at the end of the Second World War.
On 30 April 1945, with Berlin surrounded by opposing forces, the leader of the Nazi party Adolf Hitler died by suicide.
Karl Dönitz succeeded him as the German head of state, going on to negotiate an end to the war with the allied forces, which was made up of nations including Britain, the US, France and Russia.
According to English Heritage, the allied forces originally planned on celebrating VE Day on 9 May.
However, news of Germany’s surrender spread at such a fast rate that on 7 May, an announcement was made on BBC radio that the following day would be a national holiday.
In Focus: As the country marks VE day, we must remember the cost of victory
Philip Jarman is a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, but he has little truck with the “celebratory” clamour that accompanies our numerous wartime anniversaries: the bunting, the obligatory fly past, the royal gloss.
Eighty years ago, he was still fighting a brutal war in Burma, and his reticence goes beyond mere end dates.
“We’ve got war all wrong,” he insists, disconsolately chasing crumbs around his plate. “After 1945, we didn’t have these repeated celebrations. We got on with building back Britain. In the years following VE Day, we were in no mood to celebrate.”
Eighty years on from VE Day, has commemoration had been sidestepped for celebration on an epic scale?
Tessa Dunlop reports:
Has national pride made us forget what war is really about?
King to join VE Day celebrations
King Charles and other members of the royal family will be attending multiple events today as Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Charles will be joined by the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey at midday for a service of thanksgiving.
After a national two-minute silence is observed, Charles and William will lay wreaths of seasonal flowers, which would have been in bloom in May 1945, at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
In the evening, a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade will be attended by the King and Queen, with performances by The Darkness, Toploader, and classical singer Sir Willard White.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments