‘Unusually early’ start to flu season as infections rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s flu season has started “unusually early” with infections already rising among most age groups ahead of what is likely to be a “very challenging winter”, health experts have warned.

Hospital admissions for flu in England stood at 2.2 per 100,000 people last week, up from 1.7 the previous week.

While this is still well below the peaks reached in recent seasons, it is double the rate at this point last year (1.1) and higher than the rates at this stage in 2023 (0.2) and 2022 (1.2).

Admission rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 11.8 per 100,000 people, up week on week from 7.2; for children aged four and under, at 5.5 (up from 4.7); and 75 to 84-year-olds, at 4.9 (up from 3.3).

Flu is now circulating above baseline levels, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Its experts are advising everyone who is eligible for a flu vaccination to book an appointment as soon as possible.

Jabs are available for everyone aged 65 and over; for those under 65 in clinical risk groups; care home residents and carers; pregnant women; close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed; and frontline health and social care workers as well as children.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country.

Parents are being reminded to complete their child’s vaccination consent forms for schools, or to book an appointment for two to three-year-olds, to ensure their child gets vaccinated against flu ahead of the Christmas period.

Dr Alex Allen, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “We’re seeing an unusually early start to the flu season this year, with the latest data showing a sharp increase among children but also increases in other age groups, with the virus now starting to spread more widely in the community.

“If you’re eligible for a vaccine it is because you are at greater risk of severe illness – every year we see many thousands end up in hospital and far too many deaths from flu.

“It’s crucial that everyone eligible books their appointment as soon as possible. The vaccine is our best defence.”

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “This early rise of flu in children is particularly concerning – especially given that flu circulation in children normally precedes that in adults – so it’s vitally important those eligible come forward for their vaccine as soon as possible to avoid a long and drawn-out flu season.

“The flu virus changes every year, so it’s important to get a vaccination each year to ensure your and your families’ protection, and to help reduce the spread to others.

“Vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways to help shield against the virus and prepare for what we expect to be a very challenging winter, so I would urge everyone eligible to come forward for their jabs as soon as they can, with easy to book appointments or drop-in sessions now available closer to home.”