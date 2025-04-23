Stagecoach drivers plan seven days of strikes over ‘unacceptable’ pay offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A union has claimed its members will stop bus services in Scotland’s south and west as they stage seven days of strikes following an “unacceptable” pay offer.

Unite said on Wednesday around 500 of its Stagecoach drivers turned down a 4% pay increase.

A total of 98% of Unite members employed by the bus operator’s west of Scotland region voted for industrial action.

Unite said despite talks with Stagecoach, an adequately improved pay rise has not been put to drivers operating from depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan, Dumfries, Kilmarnock and Stranraer.

Strike dates have been set for May 2, 6, 9, 12, 16, 19 and 23, which Stagecoach said would “cause disruption” and “significantly impact” passengers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members in Stagecoach West Scotland are being forced to take strike action because of an unacceptable pay offer.

“It is a profitable company and it can easily afford to put a fairer offer on the table for its hard working drivers.

“We will fully back our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite says the current offer would leave west of Scotland staff among the poorest paid across all of Stagecoach.

It said the employer can afford to offer the drivers a better pay increase, stating its profit after tax increased to £2.99 million in 2024 – up from £1.3 million in 2023.

According to Unite, the company’s revenues also increased to £59.7 million, up from £50.9 million over the same period.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Our drivers are on one of the lowest rates of pay across the whole Stagecoach group.

“It’s unacceptable that the company has refused to tackle low pay.

“Unite’s members have no option but to take strike action to get a fair pay rise. They are simply seeking pay parity.

“Strike action during May is set to bring bus services to a stop but the blame for any disruption lies squarely with Stagecoach.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by Unite’s decision to take strike action, which will cause disruption across our communities and significantly impact our customers.

“Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement and avoid industrial action, we must now focus on putting practical plans in place to support our customers during this challenging period.

“We have a crucial role in helping people stay connected with their communities, and we are working hard to minimise the impact of this disruption.

“The strike action follows the rejection of a pay offer that would have increased hourly rates by 15.6% over two years, with terms and conditions in line with other Stagecoach businesses.

“This offer comes on the back of a previous two-year deal agreed in 2023, which delivered a 13% increase in basic pay.

“We urge Unite to reconsider their position and return to the negotiating table. Our commitment remains to reach a fair and sustainable agreement – one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term viability of our services across west Scotland.”