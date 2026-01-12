Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK says it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles for Kyiv and put “leading-edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians” for their fight against Russia.

Code-named “Project Nightfall”, the missiles will help boost Ukrainian firepower and be capable of striking targets deep inside Russia, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Nightfall missiles will carry a 200kg conventional high-explosive warhead and cost a maximum £800,000 per unit, the MoD announced, adding that it plans to produce 10 systems per month.

The announcement came days after Russia attacked Ukraine with its new hypersonic Oreshnik missile, striking a city about 60 miles from the border of Nato member Poland, with European leaders condemning the incident as a “clear escalation” and an attempt to “instil fear”.

“Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometres and designed to operate in high-threat battlefields with heavy electromagnetic interference,” the MoD said.

The Nightfall missiles will enable Ukrainian forces to hit military targets before Russia can respond because the new weapons will be “capable of being launched from a range of vehicles, firing multiple missiles in quick succession and withdrawing within minutes”.

Defence secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to arm Ukrainians with advanced weapons “as they fight back”.

“The attacks overnight on Thursday just go to show how Putin thinks he can act with impunity, targeting civilian areas with advanced weaponry,” Mr Healey said, referring to the Oreshnik strike.

“Instead of seriously negotiating a peace, he’s seriously escalating his illegal war,” he added.

Mr Healey said that while travelling to Kyiv last week, he was close enough to hear air raid sirens around Lviv.

“It was a serious moment and a stark reminder of the barrage of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainians in sub-zero conditions,” he said.

Luke Pollard, the minister for defence readiness and industry, said the new long-range British missiles “will keep Ukraine in the fight” and give Russia “another thing to worry about”.

“In 2026, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine,” the minister said. “Providing equipment to keep them in the fight today, whilst working to secure the peace tomorrow.”

According to the MoD, the Nightfall project builds on the UK’s commitment to bolster Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities and informs future projects for Britain’s own armed forces.

The project will be awarded to three industry teams, each of which will receive a “£9 million development contract to design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for test firings”.