Five European nations – France, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy (the E5 nations) – have launched a new programme to develop low-cost air defence systems and autonomous drones.

Announced on Friday, the initiative leverages Ukrainian expertise from four years of war against Russia, forming part of wider European efforts to bolster border security, including a proposed "drone wall" to detect and intercept drones violating airspace.

Both Moscow and Kyiv possess advanced drone warfare capabilities, with battlefield innovations from the conflict reshaping modern tactics.

Poland already collaborates with Ukraine on drone technology via joint training and manufacturing projects.

These efforts follow incidents where rogue drones have tested Europe’s borders and airports. Russia has been blamed for some incursions, though it denies deliberate involvement.

Luke Pollard, UK government’s minister for defense readiness and industry, said: “The UK and our E5 partners are stepping up — investing together in the next generation of air defense and autonomous systems to strengthen NATO’s shield.

“We have some of the best kit on the entire planet for shooting down air threats. The problem is to be effective at shooting down relatively low-cost missiles, drones, and other threats facing us.”

He added: "We need to make sure that we’re matching the cost of the threats with the cost of defense."

Poland's defense minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said the group of countries signed an agreement to jointly invest in the production and procurement of drone-based strike capabilities as well as cheap drone defense systems in a program called called Low-Cost Effectors and Autonomous Platforms, or LEAP.

“Combat technologies and techniques are changing rapidly — ​​we must respond quickly and appropriately,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said. "We also signed a crucial commitment regarding the joint development of drone-based strike capabilities, low-cost joint production, and joint procurement of drone effectors, i.e, combat payloads, using artificial intelligence."

When Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September 2025, Warsaw and its NATO allies used multimillion-dollar jets to respond to drones that cost thousands and that ended up crashing into the Polish countryside.

Low-cost kinetic or electronic effectors would allow the detection and destruction of drones at a fraction of the price.

Europe has scrambled to arm itself in the wake of US President Donald Trump's deep criticism of NATO, European defense spending and once iron-clad alliances. The EU has ramped up spending and is openly questioning even deeper military projects.

“Europe's security is more uncertain than it has been in decades,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, citing Russian aggression, instability in the Middle East, China and a “redefined” alliance with the U.S. She said that the low-cost interceptor program exemplifies the European commitment to its own security.

“If we want to keep our country safe, we must strengthen our hard power. The good news is that we are already investing record sums in defense. Europe is stepping up. but it’s not about competing with NATO. It’s about making Europe stronger within NATO. A stronger Europe makes the alliance also stronger.”

Yet the 32-nation military alliance has been shaken by Trump's second administration. Most recently, his repeated threats to seize Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, and disparaging remarks about his NATO allies’ troops in Afghanistan drew another outcry.

While tensions over Greenland have subsided for now, the infighting has seriously undercut the ability of the world’s biggest security alliance to deter adversaries.