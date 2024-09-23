Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727070929

UK weather live: Met Office issues rare amber warning as heavy rain batters Britain today

Some parts of England could see 120mm of rain with flooding expected

Andre Langlois,Holly Evans
Monday 23 September 2024 01:55
Comments
Heavy rain met Labour members at the party’s conference in Liverpool
Heavy rain met Labour members at the party’s conference in Liverpool (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Parts of England could be battered by more than a month’s worth of rain on Monday, the Met Office has warned.

The autumn equinox on Sunday coincided with weather warnings for heavy downpours.

A yellow alert is in place throughout Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into northwest England and Yorkshire.

An amber warning is in place from 5am to 9pm, moving over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and more warning could follow this week.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

“It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

“This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month’s worth of rain falling, and with the rain we’ve already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.”

1727070929

‘Stay clear of flooded roads'

Late on Sunday night, Bedfordshire Police posted a statement, saying: “We are aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county tonight. Please only call us if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.

“All emergency services and council teams are working as quickly as possible to help those affected but our priority will be the vulnerable. Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.”

Andre Langlois23 September 2024 06:55
1727070209

Flood warnings

Currently, 13 flood warnings have been put in place for England by the Environment Agency.

Areas affected include Atherstone in Warwickshire, Leighton Buzzard and Luton in Bedfordshire and parts of London including Wimbledon and South Ruislip.

Andre Langlois23 September 2024 06:43
1727069998

Warnings of rain and flooding

Good morning.

We’ll be bringing the latest updates on heavy rain across the UK on Monday, which is expected to cause extensive travel disruption.

Andre Langlois23 September 2024 06:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in