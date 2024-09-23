UK weather live: Met Office issues rare amber warning as heavy rain batters Britain today
Some parts of England could see 120mm of rain with flooding expected
Parts of England could be battered by more than a month’s worth of rain on Monday, the Met Office has warned.
The autumn equinox on Sunday coincided with weather warnings for heavy downpours.
A yellow alert is in place throughout Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into northwest England and Yorkshire.
An amber warning is in place from 5am to 9pm, moving over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.
Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and more warning could follow this week.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.
“It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.
“This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month’s worth of rain falling, and with the rain we’ve already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.”
‘Stay clear of flooded roads'
Late on Sunday night, Bedfordshire Police posted a statement, saying: “We are aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county tonight. Please only call us if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.
“All emergency services and council teams are working as quickly as possible to help those affected but our priority will be the vulnerable. Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.”
Flood warnings
Currently, 13 flood warnings have been put in place for England by the Environment Agency.
Areas affected include Atherstone in Warwickshire, Leighton Buzzard and Luton in Bedfordshire and parts of London including Wimbledon and South Ruislip.
Warnings of rain and flooding
Good morning.
We’ll be bringing the latest updates on heavy rain across the UK on Monday, which is expected to cause extensive travel disruption.
