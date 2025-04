Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the UK on Wednesday morning, with further unsettled weather expected heading into the Easter weekend.

A yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office is in place until midday on Wednesday across southwest England, Wales, and parts of the West Midlands and northwest.

A separate yellow warning covering eastern Northern Ireland was in effect from 2am to 9pm on Wednesday.

Whitechurch in west Wales recorded 50.2mm of rain on Tuesday. The Met Office predicts some areas within the warning zone could see up to 75mm.

In Northern Ireland, most areas are expected to receive 20-30mm, with high ground in Counties Antrim and Down potentially seeing 50-60mm before the rain eases from the west during the evening.

The Met Office warned of "persistent rain, which will be heavy at times".

open image in gallery (PA Graphics)

While the warning says flooding is possible, chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said “significant impacts are not anticipated” following recent dry weather.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning, where flooding is expected, on the River Torridge between Dolton to Bideford in Devon. There are 14 alerts, where flooding is possible, in place in the south east, Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday morning.

Mr Lehnert said the conditions were linked to a low pressure system moving in from near Portugal.

Rain, cloud and brisk winds are expected to move north throughout Wednesday, turning drier in the south with some sunshine.

The Met Office said many people should see dry and bright conditions with a few showers on Thursday with spells of rain between brighter interludes into the Easter weekend.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with a risk of hail and thunder from Sunday, before a spell of more dry and sunny weather next week.

Temperatures on Tuesday ranged from minus 2.2C in Loch Glascarnoch in the north of Scotland to 17.4C in Frittenden, Kent.