UK weather live: Britain braces for 30C heat as 80-year-old temperature record could be broken
UK could see hottest start to May since records began in 1860
The UK is bracing for the hottest day of the year so far, with forecasters predicting temperatures could hit 30C at the earliest point in the year ever.
It could be the warmest start to May ever recorded, according to the Met Office - beating the 27.4C set on 1 May 1990 in Lossiemouth, Scotland.
Meteorologist Michael Silverstone said temperatures could climb to “29C or even 30C”.
He added: “If we reach 30C on Thursday, it will be the earliest date in May that the UK has seen 30C since our records began in 1860.”
The earliest in the year the mercury has risen to 30C in the UK previously was on May 12 in 1945.
The week’s weather has already seen temperatures climb higher than in Greece and Spain. The Met Office said temperatures reached 26.7C in Wisley, Surrey on Wednesday – making it the warmest day of the year so far.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments