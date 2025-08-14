Mapped: Where thunderstorms will hit parts of the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thunderstorms are set to disrupt the heat in some parts of the UK after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to see severe thunderstorms through Thursday and heading into Friday.

Large areas have been issued yellow weather warnings, with the conditions threatening to be severe until 10pm on Thursday. In Scotland, the warning continues from Wednesday, while it began in Ireland from midday on Thursday.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Thursday, both lasting until 10pm ( Met Office )

The Met Office said 20 to 40mm of rain could fall in less than an hour in Scotland, and as much as 50 to 70mm in two hours. In Ireland, 40mm is expected in less than an hour, and up to 50mm in total.

Despite the rainy conditions, the warm weather is set to persist as the UK continues to experience its fourth heatwave of the year, even in areas where storms will hit.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.”

The forecaster has told residents in the areas covered by the warning to be prepared for flash flooding if their area is at higher risk. It advises that people make travel plans in advance where necessary, and prepare for power cuts, strong winds, and thunder.

open image in gallery Heavy thunderstorms are set to be met with high heat in Scotland and Northern Ireland ( Met Office )

Heading into the weekend, the heat spell is forecast to continue in the South, while more northern regions are set to see cloudier skies. The thunderstorms should subside by Friday, replaced by drizzly skies at worst.

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the south of England, continuing the heatwave conditions the country has been experiencing. This drops to around 30C on Saturday, and 29C on Sunday.

The exact regions covered by the yellow weather warning on Thursday are:

Scotland

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highland

Northern Ireland