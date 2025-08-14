Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mapped: Where thunderstorms will hit parts of the UK

Heavy thunderstorms are set to disrupt the warm weather in some areas

Albert Toth
Thursday 14 August 2025 10:06 EDT
Dolphins leap in sea off Cullercoats Bay as England enters in fourth sweltering heatwave

Thunderstorms are set to disrupt the heat in some parts of the UK after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to see severe thunderstorms through Thursday and heading into Friday.

Large areas have been issued yellow weather warnings, with the conditions threatening to be severe until 10pm on Thursday. In Scotland, the warning continues from Wednesday, while it began in Ireland from midday on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Thursday, both lasting until 10pm
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Thursday, both lasting until 10pm (Met Office)

The Met Office said 20 to 40mm of rain could fall in less than an hour in Scotland, and as much as 50 to 70mm in two hours. In Ireland, 40mm is expected in less than an hour, and up to 50mm in total.

Despite the rainy conditions, the warm weather is set to persist as the UK continues to experience its fourth heatwave of the year, even in areas where storms will hit.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.”

The forecaster has told residents in the areas covered by the warning to be prepared for flash flooding if their area is at higher risk. It advises that people make travel plans in advance where necessary, and prepare for power cuts, strong winds, and thunder.

Heavy thunderstorms are set to be met with high heat in Scotland and Northern Ireland
Heavy thunderstorms are set to be met with high heat in Scotland and Northern Ireland (Met Office)

Heading into the weekend, the heat spell is forecast to continue in the South, while more northern regions are set to see cloudier skies. The thunderstorms should subside by Friday, replaced by drizzly skies at worst.

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the south of England, continuing the heatwave conditions the country has been experiencing. This drops to around 30C on Saturday, and 29C on Sunday.

The exact regions covered by the yellow weather warning on Thursday are:

Scotland

  • Angus
  • Dundee
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray
  • Highland

Northern Ireland

  • County Antrim
  • County Armagh
  • County Down

