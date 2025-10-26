Britain faces cold snap after weekend snow warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set for more cold weather and a sprinkling of snow after cold Arctic air brought wintry conditions over the weekend.

Temperatures have dipped into single digits thanks to a “cold northerly airflow this weekend” after this weekend was predicted to be the “coldest pair of days so far this season”.

While Sunday morning got off to a chilly yet sunny start across central and eastern parts of the UK, clouds over Northern Ireland and Scotland are set to bring outbreaks of rain moving southeastward throughout the day with some colder air moving across Scottish mountains, with the chance of a little snow.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We've had a cold northerly airflow across us so far this weekend, but all eyes to the northwest as this next weather system brings cloud and rain in from the north west and sweeps it southeast across the country over the next 24 hours.

open image in gallery Temperatures on Monday morning are set to remain in the single digits for much of the UK ( Met Office )

“It remains blustery into the beginning of next week, but signs of a bit more Atlantic weather coming in, allowing temperatures to rise a little further as the week goes on.

He continued: “But this morning a chilly start, particularly where we've got the sunny skies across central and eastern parts, but it quickly clouds over across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with outbreaks of rain moving in here and pushing slowly southeastward through the day.

“The rain could bump into some colder air across the Scottish mountains to give a little snow here, not unusual for the time of year, and the rain by the afternoon reaching the higher ground of Wales and the southwest of England, the South East of England, generally staying cloudy, but perhaps thick enough by the end of the afternoon for some light and patchy rain developing here.

Temperatures are set to remain similar to Saturday’s, which ranged from eight to 12C, with cloud and wind coming in from the north west as it gets colder into the evening.

open image in gallery Storm Benjamin brought winds of 70 mph to the UK ( PA )

The latest forecast comes after Storm Benjamin battered the UK this week with heavy downpours and winds over 70mph. Four yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Thursday, while over 40 flood alerts were in place in the morning.

Today:

A mainly dry, chilly but bright start with a few showers in the west. However cloud and rain will gradually move in from the northwest, pushing into eastern areas by the afternoon. Feeling cold once again and staying breezy.

Outbreaks of rain clearing followed by clear spells and scattered showers, with further bands of rain in the south. Milder than previous nights, but still windy and cold in Scotland.

Monday:

Sunny spells and a scattering of showers to start. These easing with sunny spells through the afternoon, but cloud increasing in the west with rain arriving by the evening. Breezy.

Tuesday to Thursday:

Remaining changeable with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest. Always driest and brightest towards the southeast. Temperatures recovering to near average for most.