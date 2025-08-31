Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has secured a £10billion deal to build at least five warships for Norway’s navy amid an increasing threat from Russia, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Type 26 frigates will be constructed at the BAE Systems yard in the Govan area of Glasgow in what has been described as an “important and historic moment for European security”.

The deal will allow a fleet of at least 13 anti-submarine ships from the UK and Norway – at least five of which will be Norwegian – to operate jointly in northern Europe as they look to deal with increased Russian activity.

The yard is currently building eight frigates for the Royal Navy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer learned of the decision during a call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on Saturday night.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister learned of the decision during a call with the Norwegian premier on Saturday (Alberto Pezzall/PA)

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the decision marks an “important and historic moment for European security”.

The contract is expected to support 2,000 job at BAE in the coming years and a further 2,000 in the supply chain into the latter part of the next decade, with 103 Scottish businesses hoped to benefit.

Sir Keir said: “This £10 billion deal is what our Plan for Change is about – creating jobs, driving growth and protecting national security for working people.

“This government has forged new partnerships across the world to deliver for people at home and the export of our world leading Type 26 frigates to Norway will do exactly that, supporting well-paid jobs up and down the United Kingdom, from apprentices to engineers.

“This success is testament to the thousands of people across the country who are not just delivering this next generation capabilities for our armed forces, but also national security for the UK, our Norwegian partners and Nato for years to come.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the deal “deepens our strategic partnership” with Norway.

“With Norway, we will train, operate, deter, and – if necessary – fight together,” he said.

“Our navies will work as one, leading the way in Nato, with this deal putting more world-class warships in the North Atlantic to hunt Russian submarines, protect our critical infrastructure, and keep both our nations secure.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the decision shows the “tremendous success” of Scotland’s shipbuilding industry and is an example of another “defence dividend” for the country.