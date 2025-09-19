Irish government to stand by calls for public inquiry in Sean Brown case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new joint UK/Irish framework on legacy issues will not result in the Dublin Government dropping its call for a public inquiry into the Troubles murder of GAA official Sean Brown.

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris spoke to Mr Brown’s widow Bridie on Friday morning to offer reassurances that he would continue to press the UK Government to set up an inquiry.

Mr Harris believes a public inquiry remains the best avenue for truth for Mrs Brown to receive a timely remedy in her case given she is aged in her late 80s and the legislative steps to create new legacy structures for investigating unsolved Troubles crimes will take some time to complete.

Despite the wide-ranging deal struck by the UK and Irish governments, the Brown case remains a point of difference.

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn applied for a Supreme Court appeal on judicial rulings in Belfast that compel him to establish a public inquiry into the 1997 murder by loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Brown, 61, the then chairman of Wolfe Tones GAA Club in the Co Londonderry town of Bellaghy, was ambushed, kidnapped and murdered as he locked the gates of the club in May 1997.

No-one has ever been convicted of his killing.

Preliminary inquest proceedings last year heard that in excess of 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

It had also been alleged in court that surveillance of a suspect in the murder was temporarily stopped on the evening of the killing, only to resume again the following morning.

This year, Appeal Court judges in Belfast affirmed an earlier High Court ruling compelling the Government to hold a public inquiry.

However, Mr Benn is taking the case onward for further appeal at the Supreme Court, insisting the case involves a key constitutional principle of who should order public inquiries – the Government or the judiciary.

The Labour MP believes that a reformed legacy investigative commission is a more appropriate way to examine the Brown case.

At an event to unveil the new legacy framework in Hillsborough later, Mr Harris is expected to reiterate his call for a public inquiry, making the point that the timeframe for reforming the new-look Legacy Commission is “not immediate”.

“Legislation will need to be laid in Westminster and go through normal parliamentary processes before it is enacted,” he is expected to say.

“The governance changes needed to establish the Legacy Commission will need to be implemented.

“And for that reason, I want to make clear that the Irish Government continues to support the Brown family in their call for a public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown.

“The Lady Chief Justice in the Appeal Court made clear the need for a remedy for Bridie Brown ‘within a timescale that is relevant to her’. I will continue to make that case to the Secretary of State.”